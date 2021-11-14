ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Khama Worthy reveals UFC release, vows ‘this lion still got the hunger in him’

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lightweight competitor has announced he is no longer in the UFC. On Friday, Khama Worthy took to Instagram to reveal that he has been released after a five-fight stint where he suffered losses in his last three appearances. Worthy thanked the company and UFC President Dana White for the opportunity...

www.mmafighting.com

