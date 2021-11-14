ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

COLUMN: Honoring our veterans, past and present

yoursun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Veterans Day was celebrated last week, I was fortunate enough to attend the Veterans Day. Ceremony at the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park. To say how inspiring it was, would not even scratch the surface for the first-hand appreciation and gratitude and hearing the heartfelt stories from those...

www.yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

‘Service to our Country’: Veterans honored at annual parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Veterans Day is November 11, but the community showed up Saturday to support ahead of the holiday. The Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations sponsored the Allen County Veterans Day Parade, which was followed by a ceremony at the Allen County Memorial Coliseum Veteran’s Court.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Honor our veterans every day

WILKES-BARRE — A few years ago, I attended a program at the VA Medical Center, the place where heroes walk the halls. Most of the veterans in attendance were in wheelchairs and they were wearing battle scars — evidence of injuries suffered in the performance of their duty to their country.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
News Channel 25

Honoring Our Heroes: Upload picture of your veteran

WACO, Texas — 25 News is honoring our veterans for Veterans Day. Take a look. Then upload a photo of your veteran in the form below — and we could use it on air and/or online. Please include the veterans name, branch of military and what war they fought in,...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
postvilleherald.com

» Special Section: Honoring Our Troops & Veterans

Look inside the November 10 publication of the Herald for a special pullout for Veteran’s Day highlighting photos of our local veterans and including feature articles on: Ossian native and veteran Evroul Beckman, Bugler Jerry Mays, and an overview of some women veterans from Iowa. Also learn about how to send Holiday Cards to troops, the history of the real Rosie the Riveter, and find out about local Veterans’ Days events.
MILITARY
Grice Connect

Bulloch Citizens come together to honor our Veterans

Bulloch citizens gathered on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11th at the Averitt Center for the Arts Emma Kelly theater. The American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90, along with the Averitt Center for the Arts and Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, coordinated and sponsored the ceremony which paid tribute to the men and women, living or deceased, who served in any branch of the United States Armed Forces.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
carrollcountycomet.com

Veterans’ Day 2021 – a time to honor our vets

Carroll County veterans have several veterans’ groups to take advantage from which to receive support. However, some veterans do not take advantage of those groups. That being said, all veterans are honored on Nov. 11. The American Legion has a building in Pittsburg where meetings are held. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) also has a building in Delphi for […]
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day
dailymemphian.com

Never forget: A day to honor and salute our veterans

With a respectful, patriotic nod, local Veterans Day events recognized the commitment of those who served in the military. Veterans Day West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery Bartlett Jack Young Lee Harris. Michael Waddell is a native Memphian with more than 20 years of professional writing and editorial experience, working most recently...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Press-Republican

Fort Ticonderoga festivities honor service members past and present

TICONDEROGA — Reliving the events that took place in the fall of 1781, the fabled Fort Ticonderoga recently honored current Armed Forces service members as well as veterans with free admission. Throughout the day displays, lectures and the history of 240 years ago was brought into the present. Among the...
TICONDEROGA, NY
Geauga County Maple Leaf

Community Gathers to Honor our Honorable on Veterans Day

Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. Veterans Day observances in hometowns across America beamed messages of remembrance, respect and patriotism on Nov. 11. “It’s a great day to be an American, never forget that,” said Sgt. Major Douglas Lundblad, a highly decorated veteran from Hambden Township who was this year’s ceremonial Veterans Day speaker in front of the Geauga County Courthouse. “This was the perfect opportunity to have the students hear about the experiences of someone in the military and to show respect for them,” said Donna Picone, a third-grade teacher at Park Elementary School who walked students from the neighboring school to join in commemoration. The...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Ashe County's Newspaper

Honoring our heroes: Veterans recognized at ACHS in celebration

WEST JEFFERSON — On Wednesday, Nov. 10, the gymnasium of Ashe County High School was filled with the nation’s heroes, students, faculty, staff and family members of the veterans who fought for the country’s freedom. Veterans were invited to ACHS at 8:30 a.m. for a special breakfast before the ceremony...
WEST JEFFERSON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Honoring the present with a lesson from our past: Celebrating American Education Week

November 15-19, 2021 marks American Education Week — a time set aside annually where our nation celebrates our public school systems and its faculty whose noble calling continues to fulfill the remarkable responsibility of educating our future citizenry. It is as true today as it was 100 years ago; our nation’s democracy and success is best guaranteed through a prosperous public education system.
WALLA WALLA, WA
yoursun.com

Englewood Moose honor veterans

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Moose Lodge 1933 hosted its annual Valued Veterans recently. Its members served dinners for veterans, thanking them for their service. About 100 people attended the event. A Quilt of Valor to L.B. “Stumper” Chism presented by the lodge’s Quilt Ladies. The Quilt Ladies include Linna Clotean, Barbera...
MILITARY
greatneckrecord.com

Honoring Our Veterans At North Shore Hebrew Academy

“Human beings are made up of flesh and blood, and a miracle fiber called courage.”. Honor the fallen soldier. The sailor, the airman and the Marine. We honor those who held the line, who volunteered or went because they were told to go. Leaving their family, friends and freedom behind, our heroes fought for us. Over time, they have used different weapons: a sword, a musket, a bayonet, a rifle, a machine gun. They fought at Lexington and Concord when our nation was born, crossed the Delaware on Christmas Day of 1776, fought against their brothers in Gettysburg, stormed the beaches of Normandy, fought in “the war to end all wars” and “the forgotten war.” Some marched into battle on foot, others rode on horseback, later in Jeeps or tanks or Humvees. But it was always our warriors that fought freedom’s greatest enemies and did not waver. Our warriors—sons, brothers, daughters, sisters, mothers—confronted evil face-to-face on that distant battlefield. When the nation called, they answered. For you.
MILITARY
yoursun.com

North Port Senior Center honors its 90-plus members

NORTH PORT — Nine over 90. A group of North Port residents celebrated an early Thanksgiving lunch Thursday at the senior center in honor of nine members who are older than 90 years old. Betty Miller, 95, has been a member of the center since 2003. She moved to Naples...
NORTH PORT, FL
KATU.com

AARP Oregon - Honoring Our Veterans

During the month of November, AARP Oregon is highlighting veterans, military and their families with several events!. Veterans' families will be highlighted in the "Their Families. Their Voices. Their Stories." at 10 a.m., Nov. 10. The event is a conversation with military families, from children to spouses, who will share their joys and challenges as military families.
OREGON STATE
yoursun.com

Punta Gorda Airport shocked at city staff suggestion for car traffic

PUNTA GORDA — The audience gasped Thursday as Punta Gorda Airport CEO James Parish said a city staffer told the airport to solve traffic problems by rerouting Allegiant flights. “That’s a very concerning reaction from a city executive,” Parish said during the Airport Authority meeting, but not naming the employee....
PUNTA GORDA, FL
yoursun.com

SunCoast MCC preps for Christmas holiday

SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church continues to serve the LGBTQQSA community in greater Venice with exciting opportunities for worship, as well as for socially distanced and virtual experiences. As the holiday season approaches, we are excited about our Advent series, “The Inn: Housing the Holy.”. In preparation for the Christmas season...

Comments / 0

Community Policy