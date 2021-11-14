COLUMN: Honoring our veterans, past and present

“Human beings are made up of flesh and blood, and a miracle fiber called courage.”. Honor the fallen soldier. The sailor, the airman and the Marine. We honor those who held the line, who volunteered or went because they were told to go. Leaving their family, friends and freedom behind, our heroes fought for us. Over time, they have used different weapons: a sword, a musket, a bayonet, a rifle, a machine gun. They fought at Lexington and Concord when our nation was born, crossed the Delaware on Christmas Day of 1776, fought against their brothers in Gettysburg, stormed the beaches of Normandy, fought in “the war to end all wars” and “the forgotten war.” Some marched into battle on foot, others rode on horseback, later in Jeeps or tanks or Humvees. But it was always our warriors that fought freedom’s greatest enemies and did not waver. Our warriors—sons, brothers, daughters, sisters, mothers—confronted evil face-to-face on that distant battlefield. When the nation called, they answered. For you.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO