EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WHEC) — The 45 points scored are also the most in a game for the Buffalo Bills since week 17 of 2020. Buffalo ran for 139 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. It was a team effort, with Devin Singletary, Isaiah McKenzie, Matt Breida and Zack Moss each finding the endzone. Breida had two scores in total, his first being a touchdown reception that gave the Bills the first points of the game.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO