ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos analysis: 3 takeaways from the Broncos' disappointing loss to the Eagles

By GEORGE STOIA george.stoia@gazette.com
The Gazette
The Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081SxJ_0cwg4hmN00

DENVER — The Broncos had arguably their most disappointing loss of the season Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 30-13, and dropping to 5-5 on the year.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gordon's fumble proves costly

Facing a fourth and 1 on the Eagles' 23-yard-line, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon appeared to have gotten a crucial first down, but fumbled the ball. It didn't end there, though, as Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. picked the ball up and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

It was a devastating play for the Broncos, who were on their way to tying the game on the drive.

DeVonta Smith burns Broncos

Former Alabama wide receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith torched the Broncos on Sunday, totaling four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Smith's first touchdown was over his former Alabama teammate and now Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II on a 34-yarder. And the second was on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was also efficient for the Eagles, going 16 of 23 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which was made by safety Justin Simmons.

Offense's missed opportunities

The Broncos offense had plenty of opportunities to get in the end zone Sunday, squandering two goal-to-go chances. The first came in the second quarter starting at the 4-yard-line and ending in a field goal. And the second came in the third quarter starting at the 10-yard-line and ending in a blocked field goal.

Denver also had a first and 10 at the 11-yard-line that also ended on a field goal. That marked three possessions that started inside the Eagles' 15-yard-line that resulted in only six points.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Yardbarker

Cowboys Eat The Cheese in Loss to Broncos

The sky is not falling. The Dallas Cowboys were not a fraudulent 6-1. Losing to the Denver Broncos, 30-16, on Sunday is likely not a turning point for the season. In fact, if you ask me, the Cowboys might have needed this. What is it Bill Parcells used to say?...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Broncos takeaways from shockingly dominant Week 9 win over Cowboys

The Denver Broncos went into Dallas and took care of business on Sunday. They snap Dallas’s six-game win streak after beating them 30-16. The Broncos are a good football team, they had some unfortunate weeks where they couldn’t sneak wins out. They’re looking to turn that around and beating the Cowboys is a great start.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Updated Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles have a few new injuries this week, with CB Avonte Maddox, CB Darius Slay, S Rodney McLeod, DE Josh Sweat, and WR DeVonta Smith all joining the list. The Denver Broncos have a slew of guys on injured reserve. Here is the Eagles-Broncos injury report, with analysis....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Blogging The Boys

Crunching Cowboys stats: Reopening the wounds from the Broncos loss

After an unmitigated beatdown like the Dallas Cowboys suffered at the hands of the Denver Broncos, any examination of the numbers and stats is just painful. It is still necessary when you are looking for what might be done to stop the bleeding and get back on track for the next game. So gird those loins, this won’t be pretty.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles at Broncos: Five matchups to watch

In Week 10, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Denver Broncos in the Birds' fourth and final game against the AFC West. Here are are our five matchups to watch. In nine games this season, the Eagles have allowed five quarterbacks to complete at least 80 percent of their passes. They were, in chronological order, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, and Justin Herbert.
NFL
chatsports.com

How can the Broncos beat the Eagles?

Following a statement victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the banged up Broncos have one last home stand before the a much needed bye week to try and recover before the stretch run to the playoffs. At 5-4 with five AFC West contests remaining, Denver’s young roster still controls their destiny. To make the most of the opportunity, Vic Fangio can’t afford an emotional letdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#The Eagles#American Football
chatsports.com

Broncos defense gashed for season-high 214 rushing yards in upset loss to Eagles

With his linebacker corps ravaged by injuries against one of the NFL’s top rushing attacks, Vic Fangio had a premonition about Sunday’s game against Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the Broncos, that premonition came to fruition in the 30-13 loss to the Eagles at Empower Field. Denver yielded a season-high 214 rushing yards, including 53 yards by Jalen Hurts, the top rushing QB in the NFC.
NFL
Mile High Report

The Takeaway: The Broncos can run the football

Surprise! The Denver Broncos win over the Dallas Cowboys may have come as a shock, but it was a welcome one. While most of Broncos Country was still on a journey through the stages of grief over the Von Miller trade, the process hit fast forward in Texas. Jerry’s World was the remedy, and while it might never get to a true point of acceptance, the sting of the Miller trade was lessened by a big win.
NFL
FanSided

Broncos steal a player back from the Eagles ahead of matchup

The Denver Broncos lost young cornerback Mac McCain early this season to the Eagles, but they just stole him back off of waivers. Denver Broncos general manager George Paton has been playing some serious chess lately. And when I say Paton is playing chess, I mean that other executives seem to be playing checkers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

17 things I think I think after the Broncos’ disgusting 30-13 loss to the the Philadelphia Eagles

Let’s take a quick trip in the fantasy time machine to the days immediately after the Von Miller trade. Outside of the true blue homers in Broncos Country, it’s unlikely you’d find a soul who believed the 4-4 Broncos would find a way to win both of their games before the week 11 bye. The optimists among us thought 5-5 was certainly feasible because the Philadelphia Eagles looked sorry, but if Dak Prescott returned for week nine the Broncos game against the Dallas Cowboys looked like it could turn ugly.
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles – Broncos Week 10 Inactives

Heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Denver Broncos, we knew the Eagles would be without running back Miles Sanders for at least one more week, while defensive end Josh Sweat (concussion) and offensive tackle (knee) were both listed as questionable. Below, we have the complete list of Eagles – Broncos Week 10 inactives, with some additional analysis.
NFL
Miami Herald

No easy street: Broncos falter in 30-13 loss to Eagles

From a blocked field goal to giving up a momentum-changing fumble return for a score, it all felt so difficult for the Denver Broncos. To think, it all seemed so easy a week ago. Teddy Bridgewater and the Broncos fell flat in a 30-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (4-6)...
NFL
The Gazette

The Gazette

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
162
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy