Broncos analysis: 3 takeaways from the Broncos' disappointing loss to the Eagles

DENVER — The Broncos had arguably their most disappointing loss of the season Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 30-13, and dropping to 5-5 on the year.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Gordon's fumble proves costly

Facing a fourth and 1 on the Eagles' 23-yard-line, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon appeared to have gotten a crucial first down, but fumbled the ball. It didn't end there, though, as Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. picked the ball up and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.

It was a devastating play for the Broncos, who were on their way to tying the game on the drive.

DeVonta Smith burns Broncos

Former Alabama wide receiver and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith torched the Broncos on Sunday, totaling four receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns. Smith's first touchdown was over his former Alabama teammate and now Broncos rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II on a 34-yarder. And the second was on a 5-yard pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Hurts was also efficient for the Eagles, going 16 of 23 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, which was made by safety Justin Simmons.

Offense's missed opportunities

The Broncos offense had plenty of opportunities to get in the end zone Sunday, squandering two goal-to-go chances. The first came in the second quarter starting at the 4-yard-line and ending in a field goal. And the second came in the third quarter starting at the 10-yard-line and ending in a blocked field goal.

Denver also had a first and 10 at the 11-yard-line that also ended on a field goal. That marked three possessions that started inside the Eagles' 15-yard-line that resulted in only six points.