The Producers Guild on Wednesday unveiled key dates for its PGA Innovation Award, which is bestowed upon the production of a new-media program that elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The application period is open now and the deadline for submission is January 14, 2022. Programs released between January 1-December 31, 2021 are eligible for the honor, which is in its third year. For programs that cannot be viewed linearly via the existing submission procedure, a video demonstration may be submitted instead. The PGA said the winning submission will challenge the limits of standard formats and drive forward the industry’s perception and application...

