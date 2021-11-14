ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Teases Return of Peter Venkman

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The original Ghostbusters are back... although they remain almost entirely off-screen in the latest and supposedly final trailer for Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This clip does at least feature Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray’s voices and what appears to be their torsos — the frame cuts off at their heads so you can’t...

ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens in theaters on Friday, but reviews for the eagerly-anticipated film have begun to roll out which means we're starting to get an idea of what critics think about the latest chapter in the beloved franchise. Now, the Rotten Tomatoes score for Ghostbusters: Afterlife is out and while the film isn't in "rotten" status, the critical response isn't overwhelmingly positive either. The film is, at the time of this article's writing, sitting at 67 percent positive on the review aggregator, the number reflecting mixed feelings about the film from critics.
MOVIES
963kklz.com

Original Ghostbusters on the Hardest Part About Filming ‘Afterlife’

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers last night (November 15) to promote Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In both appearances, they touched on the hardest part about returning to their Ghostbusters characters. When asked by Meyers what...
MOVIES
Observer

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Should Have Been Left for Dead

When I saw Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the presentation began with Jason Reitman sitting at an editing bay, genially introducing the film he had just co-written and directed— a regular Gen X Alistair Cooke. Reitman promised fans of the comedy franchise “the greatest Easter egg hunt of their lives.” He also informed us that during shooting, his father, Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II, sat in a director’s chair alongside his son during production. “This is a film about a family, made by a family,” he said.
MOVIES
Fox News

Original 'Ghostbusters' cast reunites to discuss the franchise's legacy, tease new movie

The original cast of "Ghostbusters" reunited on late-night to promote the upcoming third installment in the franchise, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson captured lightning in a bottle in 1984 when they starred alongside the late Harold Ramis in the fan-beloved film about a group of men who open a sort-of exterminator business to help people deal with ghosts haunting them. The film spawned an equally beloved sequel in 1989 and a non-canonical reboot in 2016.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Director Claims He Got Family Approval for That Unexpected Cameo

With the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, the narrative unfolded in a different universe from the first two films, resulting in fans being more surprised when there were cameos and references to those first two adventures. However, with Ghostbusters: Afterlife serving as the third film in the original narrative, the connections were much more blatant, obvious, and expected, yet director Jason Reitman still managed to find ways to surprise audiences. Of one of the more unexpected elements, Reitman recently confirmed that he wouldn't have moved forward with those elements had he not gotten family approval ahead of time. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is in theaters now.
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Terror Dog Clip From Ghostbusters: Afterlife!

It appears that Paul Rudd will be encountering all kinds of creatures from the original Ghostbusters movie in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. In a new clip released today, Rudd runs into a Terror Dog and has to think quick on his feet to avoid the monster. Fans will remember that the first...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Working on Ghostbusters: Afterlife Had Paul Rudd Really Missing Harold Ramis

There are many fans who are expecting to notice the absence of Harold Ramis when Ghostbusters: Afterlife arrives later this month, but while his character is still an integral part of the story, and he certainly appears to live on in spirit, it seems that being a part of the movie has made Paul Rudd miss the late actor. In the new movie, Rudd plays a teacher who has a knowledge of the Ghostbusters past, and when the granddaughter of Egon Spengler brings him a ghost trap, then it is only a matter of time before he is swept up in all kinds of spooky goings on. Speaking to Screen Rant, Rudd revealed how working on the movie brought back memories of the Ramis movies he used to watch as well of those that allowed him to work with the actor, writer and director, such as Knocked Up and Year One.
MOVIES
stljewishlight.org

Jewish actor, Wash U alum Harold Ramis honored in new ‘Ghostbusters’ movie

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” open Nov. 19. It’s a sequel to the two hit “Ghostbusters” movies that opened in the ’80s and it makes many references to the original films. Most advance reviews of “Afterlife” are good, if not great. “Charming” and “funny” are words used. The “Afterlife” cast includes all the...
MOVIES
vrscout.com

Battle AR Ghosts In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe’

Work alongside the Ghostbusters to save the world from a ghostly apocalypse. Ghostbusters: Afterlife ScARe uses AR technology to immerse you deep in Sony Pictures’ new movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, as one of the legendary Ghostbusters. , you’ll defend your real-world surroundings from the oncoming apocalypse by strapping on a proton pack and battling supernatural entities.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife?

Is there a Ghostbusters Afterlife Sigourney Weaver cameo as a returning Dana Barrett? The latest Ghostbusters movie is finally out and it’s a proper continuation of the original movies, as last seen in 1989’s Ghostbusters 2 and in 2009’s Ghostbusters: The Videogame. There may be a Ghostbusters Afterlife Dana Barrett appearance as Weaver was even seen in the ending scene of the 2016 reboot. So is Sigourney Weaver in Ghostbusters Afterlife after all?
MOVIES
Power 95.9

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’: The Easter Eggs From the Classic Movies

If it wasn’t immediately clear from the trailers filled with props and even archival audio from the original movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is stuffed with references and callbacks to the original 1984 Ghostbusters. Director Jason Reitman has made his Ghostbusters one giant tribute to his father Ivan’s. Every conceivable element of the first Ghostbusters gets a shoutout. (In my review, I compared Afterlife to Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV meme from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for 125 straight minutes.)
MOVIES
Collider

Get Ready for 'Afterlife' with a 'Ghostbusters' Deep Dive

Paid promotion for Movies Anywhere, which is introducing the brand new My Lists feature - organize and personalize your digital collection your way today using the unique Movies Anywhere algorithm or by creating lists all on your own. Visit Movies Anywhere for complete details. Welcome back to Collider Movie Club!...
MOVIES
abc17news.com

Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson reunite to talk ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

The “Ghostbusters” were back. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson appeared together on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where they discussed the upcoming sequel to the classic, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”. “Jason Reitman wrote a great script, so full of heart, going right back to the first two movies and...
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Review: Bustin’ ain’t what it used to be

When nerds get into verbal (and occasionally physical) slap fights about Ghostbusters films, a point often forgotten by either combatant is that the original brain trust for the phenomenon that ruled screens in the summer of ’84 couldn’t put the gooey pieces of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man back together when they themselves attempted to continue it. We’re far enough removed from 1989 to allow nostalgia and lukewarm takes about how Ghostbusters II is actually a subversive masterpiece or something to remember just how disliked that film was in its day, and it’s also telling how reticent any of them — Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and director Ivan Reitman — were to revisit the material. Rumors of a third installment, potentially titled Ghostbusters in Hell, made their way around the internet, but most parties seemed to just want to let sleeping Devil Dogs lie. They’d already said everything that they had to say, and after Ramis, who was a major creative force on the previous films, died, it looked like any real hopes for a sequel were dead. But, perhaps, a reboot was still possible, and sure enough, it was. 2016 rolled around and Sony released Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, a pretty lame (and occasionally terrible) embodiment of the modern non-Lonely Island SNL movie, that wasn’t worth one iota of the grief that it caused for its cast and crew, and equally undeserving of as the petty rages and surprising anger that it stoked in the hearts of internet commenters. If Gamergate established the new rules of engagement for the type of online campaigning that has poisoned almost every aspect of our strife-ridden discourse, Ghostbusters was its second real battlefield.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Why Ghostbusters: Afterlife's New Heroes Know Nothing About The First Two Movies

With the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, audiences will be introduced to an entirely new generation of ghostbusting as a young cast takes center stage and straps on proton packs to fight back against the spirit world. Interestingly, those new characters aren't all that familiar with the events of the first two Ghostbusters movies. Is that surprising, though?
MOVIES
FanSided

Where to watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife? Is Ghostbusters: Afterlife on streaming?

The newest Ghostbusters movie, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is officially out now. Where can you watch it, and will it be on streaming? Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman, directs the new movie, which features the return of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts, who are all reprising their roles from the original movies.
MOVIES
