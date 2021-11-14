Final ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer Teases Return of Peter Venkman

When nerds get into verbal (and occasionally physical) slap fights about Ghostbusters films, a point often forgotten by either combatant is that the original brain trust for the phenomenon that ruled screens in the summer of ’84 couldn’t put the gooey pieces of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man back together when they themselves attempted to continue it. We’re far enough removed from 1989 to allow nostalgia and lukewarm takes about how Ghostbusters II is actually a subversive masterpiece or something to remember just how disliked that film was in its day, and it’s also telling how reticent any of them — Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, and director Ivan Reitman — were to revisit the material. Rumors of a third installment, potentially titled Ghostbusters in Hell, made their way around the internet, but most parties seemed to just want to let sleeping Devil Dogs lie. They’d already said everything that they had to say, and after Ramis, who was a major creative force on the previous films, died, it looked like any real hopes for a sequel were dead. But, perhaps, a reboot was still possible, and sure enough, it was. 2016 rolled around and Sony released Paul Feig’s Ghostbusters, a pretty lame (and occasionally terrible) embodiment of the modern non-Lonely Island SNL movie, that wasn’t worth one iota of the grief that it caused for its cast and crew, and equally undeserving of as the petty rages and surprising anger that it stoked in the hearts of internet commenters. If Gamergate established the new rules of engagement for the type of online campaigning that has poisoned almost every aspect of our strife-ridden discourse, Ghostbusters was its second real battlefield.

