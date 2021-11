Nebraska football once again found itself on the losing end of a one-score game, falling 35-28 to Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison. The Huskers had their chances late, getting inside Wisconsin's red-zone with less than a minute remaining, but the Huskers couldn't cash in late to tie the game. There was plenty of Husker discussion on social media, as the Big Red fought hard, running up 452 yards against the country's top defense, but the Huskers fall to 3-8 on the season.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO