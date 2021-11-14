Stocks set for steady start ahead of China data: markets wrap

European stock markets started today's session mixed after a mostly negative asian trading session which saw Nikkei, Kospi and Chinese indices trade lower. Sentiment was also impacted in Europe after new data showed a 29% YoY drop in European new car registrations in October, to 798,693 vehicles, a record low reading for the month. Sales of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) dropped almost 42% YoY, sales of BMW (BMW.DE) dropped 22% YoY while sales of Daimler (DAI.DE) were 34% YoY lower. Furthermore, rising inflation continues to be a key topic of discussion and investors await more information from central bank members who have mostly downplayed the matter as “transitory” despite data showing a sustained increase. Finally, today’s US unemployment figures could be significant since the Fed has stressed the importance of the job market and said it would predominantly use it as a measure of when to potentially implement monetary and fiscal policy changes.

