Stocks set for steady start ahead of China data: markets wrap

By Bloomberg News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsian stocks looked set for a steady open Monday as traders await key Chinese economic data and monitor bond-market volatility triggered by high inflation and the prospect of tighter monetary policy. Futures for Japan and Hong Kong rose while Australia’s were little changed. Technology shares bolstered the S&P 500...

Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
Reuters

Regulators in Hong Kong examine Rusal demerger plan - FT

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s stock market regulators are examining plans by Russian aluminium producer Rusal to spin off its high-carbon smelters and refineries into a separate company that will be listed in Moscow, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. The decision to investigate the proposed demerger was triggered by an...
Iron ore price rebounds on positive news from China’s property sector

The iron ore price rebounded on Friday following some positive news from China’s troubled property sector. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $91.69 a tonne, up 5%, after hitting the lowest in 18 months on Thursday. The most-traded January iron...
Chinese firms to use INE copper prices more in international trade

Companies including Chinese copper producers Jiangxi Copper and Zijin Mining on Friday agreed to use yuan-denominated Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) prices more in cross-border trade, the bourse’s parent said. China, the world’s top copper consumer, launched the INE copper contract a year ago in a bid to exert more...
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
philasun.com

EXPLAINER: Why US inflation is so high, and when it may ease

WASHINGTON — Inflation is starting to look like that unexpected — and unwanted — houseguest who just won’t leave. For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. It would prove “transitory,’’ in the soothing words of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and White House officials, as the economy shifted from virus-related chaos to something closer to normalcy.
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
TechRadar

Data center and hosting services are set for a huge boost in China

As Chinese enterprises look to upgrade their infrastructure and implement new digital services, the demand for cloud storage in the country is growing significantly, new figures have claimed. A new report from GlobalData estimates the total addressable market size of the Chinese data center and hosting services, when it comes...
FXStreet.com

Stock markets uncertain ahead of US unemployment figures

European stock markets started today's session mixed after a mostly negative asian trading session which saw Nikkei, Kospi and Chinese indices trade lower. Sentiment was also impacted in Europe after new data showed a 29% YoY drop in European new car registrations in October, to 798,693 vehicles, a record low reading for the month. Sales of Volkswagen (VOW1.DE) dropped almost 42% YoY, sales of BMW (BMW.DE) dropped 22% YoY while sales of Daimler (DAI.DE) were 34% YoY lower. Furthermore, rising inflation continues to be a key topic of discussion and investors await more information from central bank members who have mostly downplayed the matter as “transitory” despite data showing a sustained increase. Finally, today’s US unemployment figures could be significant since the Fed has stressed the importance of the job market and said it would predominantly use it as a measure of when to potentially implement monetary and fiscal policy changes.
mining.com

China Moly says green push to unleash extraordinary metal demand

Global efforts to mitigate climate change will put metals like copper at the center of a sustained period of “extraordinary” demand growth that miners will struggle to meet, according to China Molybdenum Co. Despite short-term volatility due to potential interest rate hikes and the tapering of quantitative easing measures, copper...
