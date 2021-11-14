Matharu, Longhorns Upset Stanford In Top 25 Matchup

Aliyah Matharu knocked down four fourth-quarter 3-pointers to boost the No. 25 Texas Longhorns past the No. 3 Stanford Cardinal, 61-56, on Sunday in Palo Alto, California.

The Longhorns (2-0) had not made a single 3-pointer in the first three quarters of the contest. But Matharu, who played for Texas head coach Vic Schaefer at Mississippi State and transferred to Texas to play for him again, came up huge in the fourth quarter.

Matharu finished with 17 points, all of which came in the final 10 minutes.

The win salvages a forgettable weekend for Texas athletics, as the Longhorn football team lost at home to Kansas and the Longhorn men's basketball team fell to Gonzaga on the road.

Texas won just its second game against an AP Top 5 team in its last 11 tries. The last win came against, oddly enough, then-No. 1 Stanford in 2019. Texas also ended Stanford’s 21-game winning streak, which started last season and included the Cardinal’s third national championship in April. Stanford had not lost a non-conference game at home since 2017 when it lost to Tennessee.

Texas was down five points entering the fourth quarter, and Matharu’s shooting changed that. Her second 3-pointer gave Texas a 46-44 lead. Following an Audrey Warren layup, Texas was up 48-44 with 3:20 left and was on a 9-0 run against the Cardinal (1-1). Matharu drained another 3-pointer to push the run to 12-0 and the lead to 51-44 with three minutes left.

Stanford’s Lexie Hull finally answered with a 3-pointer, cutting it to 51-47. But Matharu answered with a layup, followed by her fourth 3-pointer and Texas had a 56-48 lead with 1:36 left.

Stanford was able to get the lead down to a single possession, but it was with four seconds remaining and Texas was able to inbound the ball, draw a foul and Matharu made both free throws to ice the game.

It was a striking turn of events for Texas, which had struggled for offense outside of freshman guard Rori Harmon, who finished with 21 points and missed much of the third quarter with three fouls.

The contest was defined by Texas’ defense, which dictated the pace most of the game. Stanford ended up with 20 turnovers and shooting 35 percent for the game. The Cardinal, usually productive from the 3-point arc, shot just 4-of-27 from the arc on Sunday.

Texas is set to host Southeast Missouri at 11 a.m. Wednesday before a road trip to face another Top 25 team, Tennessee, next Sunday at noon.

