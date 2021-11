Please join us for a public information session to discuss the planned multi-use trail along the north side of Lafayette Boulevard from the Telegraph Hill development to Twin Lake Drive and the future construction of a multi-use trail from the Virginia Central Railway (VCR) Trail to Springwood Drive. This session will provide the community information about the project and its background, how the project fits into the city-wide plan for trail connectivity, and will provide detailed project information from VDOT. All City residents and residents from adjacent communities (Twin Lakes and Kensington) are invited to attend this virtual session to learn more about the project.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO