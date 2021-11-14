ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Children of Maya Millete to Remain with Larry Millete's Parents, Judge Rules

By Lilian Scott
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe children of Maya Millete, the Filipino-American mom whose disappearance grabbed national headlines, are going to remain with their father, Larry Millete's parents, a California judge has ruled. Larry, however, has been in police custody since October 2021 and is barred from contacting his kids after he was charged for the...

