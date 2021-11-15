Pennsylvania Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run On Belt Parkway

LEONIA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after one person was killed in a car crash in Leonia early Saturday morning. The Leonia Police Department says they received a 911 call just after 4:45 a.m. reporting a car had crashed into a tree on Ridgeland Terrace near Nordhoff Drive then caught fire. When officers and firefighters arrived on the scene, the car was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was found dead in the vehicle as firefighters began to extinguish the fire. No one else was in the car. The victim has not yet been identified. Police say video taken shortly before the crash shows the vehicle speeding on Jones Road in Fort Lee, followed by a four-door sedan. Investigators believe the occupants of the sedan stopped and got out of their vehicle at the scene of the crash, then got back into the sedan and drove off. Police are investigating the crash and say they would like to speak to the occupants of the sedan. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police at (201) 944-0800 or email detectives@leonianj.gov.

LEONIA, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO