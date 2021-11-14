TNT: Clover Park board member censured after calling equity officers ‘race pimps’

The annual meeting of the Board of Directors, Keokuk Community School District, came to order at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15. Among the many items of business were explanations and acceptance of the annual financial reports for the Board, the resolution concerning the sale of SAVe Bonds to fund upgrades to the high school, and the release of three board members from their service. According to Board Secretary and Board Treasurer Heidi Harness, who thoroughly went over the school district’s financial situation, the district is in good shape financially and all state criteria are being met.

KEOKUK, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO