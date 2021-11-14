ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Celtics legend Robert Parish ultimate career highlights mix

By Justin Quinn
 6 days ago
(AP Photo/Jon Chase)

Younger fans of the Boston Celtics may not realize what a force of nature Hall of Fame Celtics center Robert Parish was on the court. With the sort of longevity rarely seen in the league for any sort of player — never mind a big man — Chief racked up accolades across an absurd 21-season career, 14 of which were spent with the Celtics.

Parish would win three of his four NBA titles with Boston, make 9 All-Star teams, 2 All-NBA teams, and many other honors, a relentless force in the paint epitomizing the old-school NBA center who came to the Celtics in one of the league’s most infamously lop-sided trades.

If you are an older Celtics fan and want to reminsce a bit in the midst of Boston’s current mediocrity or just want to see what all the hype surrounding Parish is, make sure you check out the video embedded below.

In it is a definitive collection of his best plays from that two decade-plus career, assembled by the folks over at CLNS Media’s “NBA History & Legends” YouTube channel.

