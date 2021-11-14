ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Anti-corruption party holds lead in Bulgaria’s elections

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A newly founded anti-corruption party holds a narrow lead in the preliminary vote count from Bulgaria’s parliamentary elections. A parallel count conducted by...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

The victims of the Belarus border crisis were obvious. For Poland’s government, it was a useful distraction

It was clear who the losers were in the dispute between Poland and Belarus. The thousands of migrants who became stranded on the border in freezing conditions had their dreams of a new future in Europe dashed, and some are now being repatriated to their home countries. But for Poland’s government, the crisis helped to divert attention from a series of uncomfortable issues.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bulgaria's Centrist Party Launches Coalition Talks After Surprise Election Win

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria's new centrist anti-graft party We Continue The Change (PP) will start talks to form a government on Tuesday after its surprise victory in Sunday's national election, the party's leader said. With pledges to root out widespread corruption and bring prosperity to the European Union's poorest country, PP,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Anti Corruption#Right Opposition#Ap#Gallup International#Gerb Party#The European Union
AFP

Surprise election win could end Bulgaria's long political deadlock

Hopes were rising in Bulgaria Monday that a government can finally be formed, after the third general election in a year produced a surprise winner. With over 93 percent of the ballots counted from Sunday's elections, the centrist We Continue the Change (PP) formation, founded in September by two Harvard-educated former entrepreneurs, was set for a surprise win with 25.46 percent of the votes. "I hope that they will be reasonable enough to form a government... These are the third elections in a year which is too much already," graphic designer Lyuba Yanchuleva, 67, told AFP while walking her dog in Sofia on Monday morning. A series of scandals about misuse of taxpayers money relegated the conservative GERB party of three-time premier Boyko Borisov to second place with some 22.78 percent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Anti-graft Party In Close Race With Conservatives In Bulgaria

An anti-graft party was in a neck-and-neck race with the conservatives, according to exit polls Sunday, in the third general election this year as Bulgaria fights its deadliest coronavirus wave. We Continue the Change, led by two Harvard-educated former businessmen, garnered 23 percent of the vote, just below nearly 25...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Bulgaria's GERB Has Strong Lead Into Nov. 14 Election, Opinion Polls Show

SOFIA (Reuters) -Bulgaria's centre-right GERB party kept a substantial lead over its rivals before Sunday's parliamentary election that will be the country's third this year, two opinion polls showed on Thursday. Neither of the six parties projected to win seats in parliament is expected to garner an outright majority, raising...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
abc17news.com

Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela’s electoral system will be put to the test as millions of voters across the South American country are expected to decide thousands of races in a highly scrutinized regional election. Sunday’s contest will be observed by more than 130 international monitors, mostly from the European Union. Their participation satisfies a longstanding demand of opponents of President Nicolás Maduro. The main opposition parties are participating in an election for the first time in four years. Their decision to participate came amid now-suspended negotiations between the ruling party and adversaries. More than 21 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote in over 3,000 contests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abc17news.com

Chileans vote in highly polarized presidential election

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans head to the polls to elect the country’s next president following a polarizing campaign in which leading candidates vowed to chart a new direction in the region’s most economically advanced country. Polls consistently have favored former student protest leader Gabriel Boric and his iultra conservative candidate José Antonio Kast. But neither is expected to garner enough support to cross the 50% threshold required to avoid a runoff next month. Whoever wins will take over a country in the grips of major change but uncertain of its future course after decades of centrist reforms that largely left untouched the economic model imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wtvbam.com

France to send special police forces to violence-hit Guadeloupe

PARIS (Reuters) – France is sending special police agents to restore order in the French overseas territory of Guadeloupe hit by rioting and looting amid protests against COVID-19 protocols, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday. “The first message is that the state will stand firm,” Darmanin told reporters...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy