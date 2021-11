Donald Trump is reportedly selling his Washington hotel, the money-losing property once billed as the “crown jewel” of his real estate empire. CGI Merchant Group will buy the rights to the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue for $375 million, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Trump’s divisive name will come down from the hotel, which Hilton will run as part of its Waldorf Astoria portfolio.

