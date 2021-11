The New York Giants are 2-5 on the season but they’ve been playing some good football the past two weeks. They had an impressive 25-3 win against the Carolina Panthers and suffered a tough three-point loss against one of the League’s most talented teams, Kansas City Chiefs. They will be taking on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Things look like they’re turning around in New York and they might even see a return of Saquon Barkley. One thing that could possibly hold the Giants back is that they had 13 positive tests for COVID-19 on Tuesday. They were all tested the next day and none of the players tested positive.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO