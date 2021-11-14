How to Regain Mental Health After a Serious Illness

A mental illness is a health problem that affects a person's thoughts, feelings, or behaviour (or all three) and causes them to feel distressed and unable to function. Mental illness, like many diseases, can be severe in some cases and minor in others. Mentally ill people don't always appear unwell, especially if their sickness is mild. Other people may exhibit more overt symptoms including bewilderment, agitation, or withdrawal. Depression, schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism, and obsessive-compulsive disorder are just a few examples of mental diseases. There are many ways to improve your mental health including but not limited to taking the help of science. a scientific approach to psychology is called psychopathology. Psychopathology refers to the study of mental disease or mental suffering, as well as the expression of behaviours and experiences that may indicate mental illness or psychological disability.
