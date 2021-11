There’s excellence, and then there’s sustained excellence over an entire season — and the SCCA Super Sweep Award is meant to reward the latter. To win the award, offered since 2009, not only must a driver win the Runoffs (there’s the excellence!), but also the Hoosier Super Tour points and a U.S. Majors Tour Conference Championship — and do it all in the same class.

12 DAYS AGO