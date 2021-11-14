ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

French film wins top prize at Greece's top film festival

By Universal Uclick
Derrick
 6 days ago

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — The French movie “Petite Nature” (Softie), the story...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvpr.org

Documentary film by Madera teens wins at Portland Film Festival

The film follows four cousins as they make their first visit to their family’s ancestral village in Mexico. When four teenage cousins from Madera learned their grandfather in Mexico was gravely ill, they journeyed back to their family’s ancestral village in Oaxaca for the first time in their lives. But before leaving, they recorded video letters from their parents, who are farmworkers that have been separated from their homeland for more than 15 years. The teens ultimately combined those video letters with footage from their trip to make the documentary “First Time Home,” which this month won the Rising Voices Award from the Portland Film Festival. Valley Edition Host Kathleen Schock spoke with two of the cousins who made the journey, co-directors Esmeralda Ventura and Noemi Librado Sanchez.
MADERA, CA
Variety

‘Vera Dreams of the Sea’ Wins Tokyo Film Festival Grand Prix

“Vera Dreams of the Sea,” Kaltrina Krasniqi’s semi-autobiographical drama about a sign-language interpreter who battles for her rights in an inheritance dispute, was awarded the Tokyo Grand Prix at the closing ceremony of the 34nd Tokyo International Film Festival on Monday. The prize is worth $30,000. Set in Krasniqi’s native Kosovo and based on the real-life experiences of her mother, the film previously screened in Venice’s Orrizonti section. A female-led story also claimed the second place Special Jury Prize. “La Civil,” by Romanian director Teodora Ana Mihai, is a drama about a woman who goes hunting for a daughter kidnapped by a...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FESTIVALS: Peter Kerekes Takes Top Prize at 2021 FilmFestival Cottbus

COTTBUS: Peter Kerekes’s hybrid film 107 Mothers, which weaves documentary into fiction, won the Main Prize of the 31st Cottbus Film Festival, which concluded on 7 November 2021. The festival, with its emphasis on cinema from former Soviet countries, also dedicated its country focus to Slovakia in this year’s edition,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Theis
dallassun.com

Top 10 movies to watch ONLINE at the Russian film festival

These award-winning movies are set in different time periods and yet they all bring up deeply personal and painful subjects, be it the Siege of Leningrad or a painful divorce. The festival, organized by Russian film promotion body Roskino, will be held for the first time in the UK from November 12 to December 10, 2021. The selection of ten movies will be available online on the BFI Player with English subtitles.
MOVIES
northgeorgialiving.com

Rome International Film Festival

The Rome International Film Festival is entering its 18th year and will occur November 11-14, 2021. We can hardly wait to roll out the red carpet for our attending filmmakers, loyal supporters, sponsors, patrons, and guests. The Rome International Film Festival accepts films in every genre, on any topic, from...
MOVIES
Pride Publishing

Somali love story sweeps contest for top African film prize

(TriceEdneyWire.com/GIN) — A Finish-Somali filmmaker has scooped the grand prize at the Pan-African film festival known as FESPACO in Burkina Faso. The head of the prize jury called the winning feature a courageous film. Director Khadar Ahmed’s film, The Gravedigger’s Wife, explores what people will do for love. It focuses...
WORLD
lasentinel.net

Raymond Lewis Film Wins Best Documentary at San Pedro Film Festival

The long-anticipated basketball documentary film of a local 1970s basketball phenom and City of Watts native, “Raymond Lewis: L.A. Legend” is currently making its rounds throughout the country at selected film festivals in major cities in the U.S. This past Saturday, the film collected its first award by being selected as the “Best Documentary” at the 2021 San Pedro International Film Festival.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Film#Thessaloniki#Ap
Variety

Samuel Theis’ ‘Softie’ Takes Top Prize at Thessaloniki Film Festival

Samuel Theis’ “Softie” won the top prize at the 62nd Thessaloniki Film Festival, which wrapped Sunday night with a ceremony in Greece’s second city. The film, which premiered in Cannes’ Critics’ Week section, was awarded the Golden Alexander and a €10,000 ($11,400) cash prize by a jury comprised of writer-director Nanouk Leopold, sound designer Roland Vajs and actor Michelle Valley. The Special Jury Award was given to “Clara Sola,” by Natalie Álvarez Mesén, while the Special Jury Award for best director went to Lorenzo Vigas for “The Box.” The award for best actress went to Sofia Kokkali for her performance in “Moon, 66...
MOVIES
filmneweurope.com

FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Arica Take Top Prize at Hungarian Doc Fest

BUDAPEST: Arica by Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén won the best film award at the 18th edition of the Verzio Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, which concluded its in person segment on 14 November and continues online from 15 to 21 November 2021. The Special Prize went to the Czech film Brotherhood.
MOVIES
Decider

Where Was ‘Red Notice’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

The glamorous action movie follows an Interpol agent (The Rock) who tag-teams with an infamous con man (Reynolds) to take down the world’s most renowned art thief (Gadot). The trio are after a few beloved Egyptian eggs, and they’ll stop at just about nothing to get them. Hopping from Europe to Asia to Africa, the movie will replace all the traveling you didn’t get to do in 2020.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Movies
creativeloafing.com

2021 African Film Festival

This festival is a celebration of films by and/or about Africans and people of African descent. In its second year of operation, it has received over 120 film submissions from 30 countries around the world. One of the goals of the African Film Festival Atlanta is to provide action-driven input in improving the image of the continent through the showcase of films that change the narratives of people of African descent. By integrating with Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
worldofreel.com

‘King Richard’ Wins Its Sixth Audience Award at Denver Film Festival

The “King Richard” festival train keeps rolling along. Marcus Reginald Green’s film just won Audience Award number six, this time at the Denver Film Festival. Its other festival audience wins have occurred at Miami, Chicago, Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Chapel Hill. As mentioned last week, Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” has only won...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ruth Wilson, ‘Rhino’ Take Top Honors at Stockholm Film Festival

Oleg Sentsov’s Ukrainian crime drama Rhino has won the prize for best film at the 2021 Stockholm International Film Festival. Serhii Filimonov was honored as best actor for his starring performance in Rhino as a gangster rising through the ranks in the lawless world of post-Cold War Ukraine. Senstov was only able to make the film after spending five years as a political prisoner in Russia (he was arrested and changed for “plotting terrorist acts” after protesting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014). Ruth Wilson won the best actress award in Stockholm for her role in Harry Wootliff’s True Things, in which she...
MOVIES
Variety

Les Arcs Film Festival Unveils Coproduction Village Lineup of 13th Edition

Les Arcs Film Festival, the European film fest programmed by Tribeca’s artistic director Frederic Boyer and set in the French Alps, has unveiled the lineup of its Coproduction Village which will be back as a live event after a virtual 2020 edition. The 13th edition of the industry sidebar will showcase 18 projects in development from 11 countries, including 8 projects directed by female directors. Projects by female directors represented 34% of projects submitted and 44% of the final selection. There are seven feature debuts, and five projects by more experienced filmmakers. The coproduction Village aims at helping filmmakers find co-producers,...
MOVIES
Variety

European Film Awards to Take Place as Distanced Live Event as COVID-19 Cases Mount – Global Bulletin

AWARDS As Europe faces a fresh wave of COVID-19, the 34th European Film Awards will take place as a distanced live event, with attendance limited to nominees and award recipients. The in-person ceremony, which will also be broadcast and streamed from Berlin on Dec. 11, will not include the usual audience of academy members, partners and guests from the film industry and the international media. “The decision acknowledges the deteriorating situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic in an increasing number of European countries, and in Germany,” the European Film Academy said in a statement. “The pandemic will affect all events usually taking place...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy