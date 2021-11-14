ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Travel

Blogging Tips

pommietravels.com
 6 days ago

New to blogging or trying to grow your blog? Below are some...

www.pommietravels.com

sans.edu

InfoSec Handlers Diary Blog

Shadow IT is a real problem in many organizations. Behind this term, we speak about pieces of hardware or software that are installed by users without the approval of the IT department. In many cases, shadow IT is used because internal IT teams are not able to provide tools in time. Think about a user who needs to safely exchange files with partners and no tool is available. A change request will be created to deploy one but, with the lack of (time|money|resources), the project will take time. Unfortunately, the user needs the tool now, so an alternative path will be used like a cloud file sharing service.
SOFTWARE
Andre Oentoro

The Benefits of Blogging for Your Business

Marketing is an ever evolving area, and if you don’t adapt to the changing environment, you’ll end up left behind. What worked only a few years ago may prove ineffective today. However, blogging for your brand is one area that has lasted more than a decade and still gives great returns.
INTERNET
semiengineering.com

Blog Review: Nov. 17

In a podcast, Arm’s Geof Wheelwright and Hilary Tam chat about the importance of efforts to decarbonize compute and how low-power compute can help ensure that the benefits of technology outweigh the environmental cost. Synopsys’ Graham Allan and Vikas Gautam consider what’s driving demand for HBM3, what’s different from the...
ENGINEERING
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
#Blogging
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business Travel
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Spy on a Cell Phone Privately

The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Walmart Started Black Friday Early! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Apple Watch Series 6 GPS Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 19. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and...
SHOPPING
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now (Updated)

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
INTERNET
securityboulevard.com

Tips to Avoid Getting Hacked

If you have email, social media, or a website, you need to turn these tips into habits to help protect your private information. This article will provide five simple practices you can do to avoid getting hacked. 1. Maintain strong passwords. Your passwords should be unique, strong, and randomized. When...
PUBLIC SAFETY

