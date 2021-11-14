Nelly Korda overcomes triple bogey to win LPGA in playoff

With this week’s Pelican Women’s Championship followed by the CME Group Tour Championship, there are two tournaments left in the 2021 LPGA Tour season. There is, however, really just one competition that has most people’s attention: Jin Young Ko vs. Nelly Korda. They’ve traded the World No. 1 ranking in the past month—Korda has it at the moment—and on a tour where the talent pool is deep, the pair have separated themselves on the Rolex Player of the Year points list.
Sunday’s final half hour of the Pelican Women’s Championship, the second-to-last event on the 2021 LPGA schedule, had the potential to be heart-breaking for Nelly Korda in her quest to close out the season as the tour’s top player. But in the end, the 23-year-old World No. 1 came away a fortunate playoff winner who controls her own destiny in the race for Rolex Player of the Year.
BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda started with two birdies and finished the same way Saturday, making up plenty of ground along the way for a 7-under 63 that gave her a share of the lead with Lexi Thompson in the Pelican Women's Championship. Low scores ruled the day again...
World No. 1 Nelly Korda is certainly no slouch off the tee: The 23-year-old ranks in the top 8 for driving distance on the LPGA Tour, averaging over 273 yards. But at a time when every player seems focused on maximizing their output with the driver, Korda, who is currently two shots off the lead through two rounds of the Pelican Women’s Championship in Florida, says she has no interest in bombing it out there any farther.
It’s an instinct, a shift into another gear. When a challenge is presented, Nelly Korda elevates her game and rises to the occasion. In 2013, Korda was 14 years old. She still had braces on her teeth but qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open at Sebonack Golf Club in New York. Instead of being the wide-eyed teenager, Korda squared up every competitor like they were her next target.
Steve Eubanks is a New York Times bestselling author and managing editor for the LPGA. BELLEAIR, FLORIDA | Every champion has a story, that moment growing up when a parent or a coach ignited the fire that led them to be competitors. Tiger Woods talked endlessly about how his father, Earl, would throw insults and distractions at him, attempting to break him and then build him up again.
Nelly Korda had two similar looks for birdie Sunday at Pelican Golf Club’s par-4 18th hole. She made both of them. Lexi Thompson had two cracks at a much shorter putt on the same hole. She missed both. The difference was Korda winning the Pelican Women’s Championship in thrilling fashion...
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda won her first major championship, rose to No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career and topped it off by winning an Olympic gold medal. That didn’t stop the quest to improve, which is why she has a new coach.
The putt was nearly identical and the final result was a familiar one: Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda coming up clutch, burying a 22-foot birdie putt for the win in a four-person playoff at the Pelican Women’s Championship presented by Konica Minolta and Raymond James. After a brief stopover at home for a quick celebration of her fourth victory in the 2021 season, the 23-year-old Bradenton native comes to the CME Group Tour Championship feeling good about her game and trying to stay energized with $1.5 million on the line.
A victory to reaffirm its leadership, crowning a golden year. But she arrived with the thrill. In Belleair, Florida, Nelly Korda won the Pelican Women's Championship, penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour 2021 with a birdie, on the first extra hole. The American overtook the competition of compatriot Lexi Thompson,...
By nearly every measurement, Nelly Korda has had a banner 2021. Three LPGA titles, including a major. Gold medal at the Tokyo Games. World No. 1. But there’s one accolade she’s guaranteed not to collect this year: the LPGA’s Vare Trophy for lowest scoring average — even though with just two events remaining in the season, Korda’s 69.074 average is tops on tour.
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Nelly Korda won tournaments nearly nine months apart, with a major and an Olympic gold medal in between. Jin Young Ko did her damage late, winning Ltimes in the last two months. Each has four victories going into the CME Group Tour Championship, the season finale...
The Year of the Kordas just keeps getting better. On the same weekend Sebastian Korda advanced to the finals of the Sanpaolo Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan, Nelly Korda came back from a devastating triple-bogey on the 71st hole to win the Pelican Women’s Championship in a playoff against three of the world’s best players in Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and Lexi Thompson.
After last week’s leaderboard at the Pelican Women’s Championship felt almost too good to be true, it seemed unlikely that the season-ender in Naples, Florida, could match the drama, even with $1.5 million on the line. And yet, here we are, spoiled by yet another who’s who board of champions...
BELLEAIR, Florida – The leaderboard at the Pelican LPGA Championship is an absolute dream. World No. 1 Nelly Korda, tied with 11-time winner Lexi Thompson at 16 under, headlines a holy-smokes kind of board in the penultimate event of the LPGA season. Jennifer Kupcho, the first woman to hoist a...
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — On a course she didn’t expect, Nelly Korda delivered the round she needed with a 6-under 66 that left her two shots out of the lead Thursday and gave her a good start toward winning LPGA Tour player of the year. The $1.5 million prize for...
