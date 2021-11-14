Pliskova beats Krejcikova, stays in contention at WTA Finals

Prize Money: – Date: November 10, 2021. Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova has had a good season so far. After a poor few opening months, she made it to the final at Rome and also made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Ash Barty. She then reached the final of Canadian Open and followed it up with a semifinal at Cincinnati. She also made it to the quarterfinal of the US Open before a Round of 32 exit at Indian Wells.

TENNIS ・ 11 DAYS AGO