Tennis

Pliskova beats Krejcikova, stays in contention at WTA Finals

Derrick
 6 days ago

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova rallied to beat Barbora...

www.thederrick.com

KVIA

Pliskova, Kontaveit open with wins at year-end WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has overcome a slow start to beat Garbiñe Muguruza in her opening match at the WTA Finals. Third-seeded Pliskova struggled early as she adjusting to the altitude of Guadalajara in a match featuring two former top-ranked players. Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak in an earlier straight-sets win over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty of Australia is skipping the season-ending tournament because of travel restrictions in her home country. The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only. The event is scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.
TENNIS
chatsports.com

WTA Finals: Kontaveit, Pliskova win first matches in Group Teotihuacan

Eighth seed Anett Kontaveit and third seed Karolina Pliskova kicked off action at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara with round-robin victories on Wednesday. Last-minute qualifier Anett Kontaveit opened this year’s WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Barbora Krejcikova in Group Teotihuacan. Kontaveit made her Top 10 debut last Monday and came to Guadalajara with a 26-2 record in her previous seven tournaments of the season, winning four titles.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

WTA Finals 2021: Badosa, Sakkari and Pliskova's wins HIGHLIGHTS

Maria Sakkari shows up at the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara with a clear success against Iga Swiatek. The Greek tennis player momentarily grabs first place in the Chicen Itza group thanks to a very fast 6-2 6-4. In reality, seasoned with a practically perfect management from the baseline and above all by a break in the seventh game in the heart of the second set.
TENNIS
q957.com

Tennis – Kontaveit crushes Pliskova to reach semis at WTA Finals

(Reuters) – Estonian Anett Kontaveit handed Czech Karolina Pliskova a 6-4 6-0 drubbing to become the first player to qualify for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Friday. The number eight seed dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to...
TENNIS
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

WTA Finals 2021: Muguruza won, out Pliskova, the HIGHLIGHTS

By winning in three sets, Karolina Pliskova unwittingly gave first place to Anett Kontaveit and qualification to Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals 2021. The Czech tennis player - who had at least passed the group cut since 2016, the year of her first semifinal in her career in the Master at the end of the year - remedies, yes, a tragic start with Barbora Krejcikova, but still remains out of the top four a Guadalajara.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

WTA Finals 2021: Karolina Pliskova vs Garbine Muguruza Preview, Head to head, Prediction and Live Stream

Prize Money: – Date: November 10, 2021. Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova has had a good season so far. After a poor few opening months, she made it to the final at Rome and also made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Ash Barty. She then reached the final of Canadian Open and followed it up with a semifinal at Cincinnati. She also made it to the quarterfinal of the US Open before a Round of 32 exit at Indian Wells.
TENNIS
firstsportz.com

“Muguruza and Pliskova haven’t played well in recent months,” Martina Navratilova picks her favorite for WTA Finals in Guadalajara

Winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Martina Navratilova is one of the ambassadors of the 2021 WTA Finals taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico. Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players, is responsible for promoting the most important event in the WTA calendar. At the press conference, the Czech-American former player indicated her favorites to triumph in the WTA Finals.
TENNIS
audacy.com

Muguruza beats Kontaveit to reach semifinals at WTA Finals

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza ended Anett Kontaveit´s 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory Sunday that propelled her into the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Muguruza, who will be playing in her first semifinals of this tournament since 2015, needed the win to advance to the semifinals...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic plays with Khaby Lame!

The number in the world Novak Djokovic is in Turin where he is among the protagonists of the ATP Finals 2021 at the end of the year. The Serbian champion played the first two matches, winning without particular worries both against Casper Ruud and against Andrey Rublev, the latter literally annihilated yesterday.
TENNIS
AFP

Players must be vaccinated for Australian Open - tournament chief

All players at the Australian Open must be vaccinated, tournament chief Craig Tiley confirmed Saturday, piling more pressure on world number one Novak Djokovic, who has refused to reveal if he has been inoculated. "All the playing group understands it, our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working at the Australian Open will need to be vaccinated.
TENNIS
AFP

Zverev makes ATP Finals last four, Medvedev edges Sinner

Alexander Zverev set up a clash with Novak Djokovic in the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin after a straight sets victory over Hubert Hurkacz on Thursday, while Daniil Medvedev squeezed past local hero Jannik Sinner 6-0, 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (10-8). World number three Zverev claimed a spot in the semis behind already-qualified Medvedev, winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour, and will face Djokovic on Saturday for a place in the final.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS

