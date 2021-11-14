Pliskova beats Krejcikova, stays in contention at WTA Finals

World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova has admitted that there won't be easy matches at the WTA Finals but she hopes her experience at the season-ending event will help her in Guadalajara. Pliskova, a former world No. 1, is set to make her fifth consecutive WTA Finals appearance. Pliskova failed to...
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova has overcome a slow start to beat Garbiñe Muguruza in her opening match at the WTA Finals. Third-seeded Pliskova struggled early as she adjusting to the altitude of Guadalajara in a match featuring two former top-ranked players. Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak in an earlier straight-sets win over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova. No. 1-ranked Ash Barty of Australia is skipping the season-ending tournament because of travel restrictions in her home country. The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only. The event is scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.
Eighth seed Anett Kontaveit and third seed Karolina Pliskova kicked off action at the 2021 Akron WTA Finals Guadalajara with round-robin victories on Wednesday. Last-minute qualifier Anett Kontaveit opened this year’s WTA Finals with a 6-3 6-4 victory over Barbora Krejcikova in Group Teotihuacan. Kontaveit made her Top 10 debut last Monday and came to Guadalajara with a 26-2 record in her previous seven tournaments of the season, winning four titles.
Maria Sakkari shows up at the WTA Finals 2021 in Guadalajara with a clear success against Iga Swiatek. The Greek tennis player momentarily grabs first place in the Chicen Itza group thanks to a very fast 6-2 6-4. In reality, seasoned with a practically perfect management from the baseline and above all by a break in the seventh game in the heart of the second set.
(Reuters) – Estonian Anett Kontaveit handed Czech Karolina Pliskova a 6-4 6-0 drubbing to become the first player to qualify for the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara on Friday. The number eight seed dominated the round-robin stage match and closed out the opener with a drop shot to...
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- Garbine Muguruza ended Anett Kontaveit's 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory Sunday that propelled her into the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Muguruza, who will be playing in her first semifinals of this tournament since 2015, needed the win to advance at the expense of...
World No. 8 Anett Kontaveit was thrilled with her opening performance at the WTA Finals. Kontaveit, who was the last player to make the WTA Finals, saw off world No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-4 in her debut at the prestigious season-ending event. "I'm definitely very thrilled to get the...
Former 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert doesn't believe Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza will gain much advantage from their previous experience at the WTA Finals. Pliskova is set to make her fifth WTA Finals appearance, while Muguruza is set for a fourth appearance. On the other side, Iga Swiatek,...
By winning in three sets, Karolina Pliskova unwittingly gave first place to Anett Kontaveit and qualification to Garbine Muguruza at the WTA Finals 2021. The Czech tennis player - who had at least passed the group cut since 2016, the year of her first semifinal in her career in the Master at the end of the year - remedies, yes, a tragic start with Barbora Krejcikova, but still remains out of the top four a Guadalajara.
Prize Money: – Date: November 10, 2021. Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova has had a good season so far. After a poor few opening months, she made it to the final at Rome and also made it to the final at Wimbledon before losing to Ash Barty. She then reached the final of Canadian Open and followed it up with a semifinal at Cincinnati. She also made it to the quarterfinal of the US Open before a Round of 32 exit at Indian Wells.
Winner of 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Martina Navratilova is one of the ambassadors of the 2021 WTA Finals taking place in Guadalajara, Mexico. Navratilova, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players, is responsible for promoting the most important event in the WTA calendar. At the press conference, the Czech-American former player indicated her favorites to triumph in the WTA Finals.
Czech tennis star Barbora Krejcikova insists she has a "very difficult" group at the WTA Finals but she is ready for the challenge. Krejcikova, who is enjoying a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world, is set to make her debut at the WTA Finals. Krejcikova captured her maiden...
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova have won the 2021 WTA Finals doubles title. Krejcikova and Siniakova delivered a strong performance in the final as they saw off Su-wei Hsieh and Elise Mertens 6-3 6-4. Krejcikova and Siniakova won all of their five matches in Guadalajara en route to winning their first WTA Finals title.
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Garbiñe Muguruza ended Anett Kontaveit´s 12-match winning streak with a 6-4, 6-4 victory Sunday that propelled her into the semifinals at the WTA Finals. Muguruza, who will be playing in her first semifinals of this tournament since 2015, needed the win to advance to the semifinals...
