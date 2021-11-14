ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Coffee talk: Heat’s Duncan Robinson has the affordable java, as competitor and confidant Jimmy Butler works the high end

Derrick
 6 days ago

Duncan Robinson is smart enough to know...

www.thederrick.com

Jimmy Butler
Duncan Robinson
chatsports.com

What’s the matter with Duncan Robinson?

Last Saturday, I wrote about Kyle Lowry and Duncan Robinson’s struggles from 3-point range. At the time, Lowry had made just three of 21 attempts from downtown. But some good shooting nights — including his triple-double last night — have lifted his 3-point clip to 38.3 percent. Robinson, on the...
NBA
Sporting News

Jimmy Butler and the Heat have all the pieces to a championship puzzle

The early results are in and the Heat look the part of a championship contender already. In fact, they have looked like the Eastern Conference team most fit to win the NBA title in 2022. Three weeks into the 2021-22 season, Miami landed atop our NBA power rankings — and...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Duncan Robinson’s breaks insane 3-point record that Dwyane Wade has never done

Miami Heat Duncan Robinson is one of the League’s best 3-point shooters. Duncan Robinson’s 3-pointer against the Denver Nuggets made it 58 consecutive games with a 3-pointer. He broke his own record in the Heat franchise that he set in 2019-20. He’s the only player in franchise history to do it in fifty or more consecutive games. It’s certainly an incredible accomplishment that is going to be tough to break for future Miami Heat players.
NBA
NBA

Jimmy Butler exits early from Heat-Lakers with sprained right ankle

Miami forward Jimmy Butler played only one quarter Wednesday night in the Heat’s 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers after sustaining a sprained right ankle, per the team. Butler scored seven points along with one assist and two steals while playing the entire first quarter Wednesday night, but the Heat ruled him out for the rest of the game.
NBA
#Java#Coffee
warriorscentral.com

Ex-Warriors Star Mocks Jimmy Butler, Heat’s Hallway Wait Of Nikola Jokic

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are making rounds online after a photo of them waiting for Nikola Jokic in the hallway of Ball Arena went viral. However, former NBA player and Golden State Warriors big man Andrew Bogut couldn't help but make fun of it. An Instagram post from Denver-based photographer Aaron Ontiveroz showed a photo of Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and other Heat players waiting to confront Jokic in the hallway of the arena.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury a concern for Miami

Concern continues to grow over Jimmy Butler’s ankle injury that he had sustained during an intense battle between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Butler sustained the injury in the first quarter but attempted to power through it—finishing the entire quarter before being forced...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Jimmy Butler Has To Keep Getting Buckets

The Miami Heat are off to a 7-3 record through 10 games in this current and young NBA season. Though many had the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets firmly ahead of the pack in the conference to start the year, the Miami Heat have, since, begun to make everyone think about those predictions a bit.
NBA
Miami Heat
arcamax.com

Heat again without Jimmy Butler; Markieff Morris returns home

SALT LAKE CITY — The Miami Heat were without Jimmy Butler for a second consecutive game Saturday, with the veteran forward out against the Utah Jazz with a sprained right ankle. Butler now has missed nearly three games, sidelined in the first quarter of Wednesday night’s overtime loss to the...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Duncan Robinson Seems To Have Real Case Of ‘Yips’

The Miami Heat and those that support them are seeing something really unusual right now. Well, that’s, at least, relative to the rest of his time in Miami. Duncan Robinson can’t make shots. While the answer seemed to be a cold streak to open the year, nothing more or less for one of the best shooters in the league, things seem to be progressing past that level now.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jimmy Butler (ankle) questionable for Heat Saturday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Butler missed Thursday's game due to a right ankle sprain, his first absence of the season. However, it seems as though he has a legitimate chance of returning to the court Saturday evening. Keep an eye on his status over the next 21 hours. Should Butler sit again, Tyler Herro would likely remain in the starting lineup.
NBA
The Spun

Thursday Injury Update For Heat Star Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler sprained his right ankle in last night’s overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Not surprisingly, he reportedly won’t play tonight. Butler, who played only 12 minutes last night before leaving the game, will miss tonight’s contest against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.
NBA
Miami Herald

How Duncan Robinson handles shooting slumps and why Heat isn’t worried: ‘He’ll break through’

Duncan Robinson knows the historic three-point shooting standard he set for himself. That past success reminds Robinson, who signed a five-year deal worth $90 million in free agency this past summer, what he’s capable of and helps him weather inevitable shooting slumps. But it can also add pressure to match or surpass what he has done in prior seasons.
NBA

