NFL

Washington worries rusher Chase Young tore ACL in right knee

Derrick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. (AP) — As it is, Chase Young’s second year in the...

www.thederrick.com

The Associated Press

Washington confirms Chase Young’s injury is season-ending

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year going down during the first half of an upset of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington's Chase Young suffers torn ACL in win over Buccaneers, Ron Rivera confirms

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, going on to enjoy a 29-19 win over the defending champs, but it's a bitter-sweet victory. During the battle, they lost former first-round pick Chase Young, who was initially set to be carted off of the field before demanding to stand up -- then helped by trainers to the sideline and locker room. It was initially feared the dynamic young pass rusher suffered a torn ACL, but more tests were needed on Monday before that could be confirmed or ruled out.
NFL
theScore

Report: Chase Young feared to have torn ACL in win vs. Bucs

Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 29-19 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a source told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. "Potentially an ACL, but we'll know more tomorrow," head coach Ron Rivera conceded postgame, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Chase Young forced to leave game vs. Buccaneers with knee injury

Washington defensive end Chase Young has limped off the field with help after hurting his right knee in the second quarter against Tampa Bay. The team said Young would not return to the game. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the initial fears Young suffered a torn ACL on the...
NFL
FanSided

Chase Young suffers suspected torn ACL, refuses cart

Chase Young was helped off the field by the Washington Football Team training staff during their game against the Buccanneers. During the second quarter of the game between the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccanneers, Chase Young hit the ground in obvious pain. When the play stopped, the training staff arrived and began working on his leg, while the fans at FedEx Field looked on in stunned silence.
NFL
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
NFL
CBS Sports

Washington's Chase Young exits matchup with Buccaneers due to knee injury, quickly ruled out

The Washington Football Team jumped out to a quick double-digit lead over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but may have suffered a serious loss in the process. In the second quarter, star pass-rusher Chase Young went down with a knee injury. The cart came out for him, but he refused it and hobbled off with the assistance of two trainers.
NFL
New York Post

Chase Young refuses cart after suffering devastating knee injury

Washington defensive end Chase Young was helped off the field during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers after suffering a potentially season-ending knee injury and refusing to get on a cart. Young waved the cart off and instead walked into the locker room with the help of...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Washington Football Team provides unfortunate update on star DE Chase Young

For Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, Sunday’s win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was bittersweet. Washington came away with the 29-19 win. But defensive end Chase Young left the game with an injury before the half and didn’t return. WFT head coach Ron Rivera confirmed on Monday that Young tore his ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.
NFL
ESPN

Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith dies at age 57

HENDERSON, Nev. --  Former Raiders fullback Steve Smith has died after a long battle with Lou Gehrig's Disease. He was 57. The Raiders announced Smith's death Saturday, calling him an inspiration for smiling every day while always working for a cure for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Smith was drafted in...
NFL
