Elon Musk claps back at Bernie Sanders’ taxation demand

We live in turbulent times, and the automotive industry is one of the most accepted of all. Not only has the pandemic closed factories and disrupted the expo scene, but it has highlighted what some perceive to be fundamental shortcomings in the capitalist system. Automotive giants such as Tesla have continued to see solid growth despite setbacks, and its CEO Elon Musk continues to climb the ranks of the richest people on Earth. Musk recently made headlines for selling a sizable chunk of his Tesla stocks after a Twitter poll which sent Tesla stock prices tumbling, and now the eccentric businessman has found himself scrapping with Bernie Sanders over tax reforms. There's never a dull moment with Musk.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO