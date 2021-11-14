ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk claps back at Bernie Sanders’ taxation demand

Derrick
 6 days ago

Billionaire Elon Musk got into it with Sen....

Bernie Sanders Condemns Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Race to Space: ‘This is Not Something for Two Billionaires to be Directing’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.
Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders work together to block arms sale in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders are working together to block an arms sale to Saudi Arabia worth billions. The Kentucky Republican and the former Democratic presidential candidate introduced a resolution of disapproval. Senator Paul says the sale includes 280 air-to-air missiles, 596 missile launchers among other weapons with an estimated […]
Elon Musk slammed for telling Bernie Sanders ‘I keep forgetting that you’re still alive’ in Twitter spat

Elon Musk has been criticised after he told Bernie Sanders that he keeps “forgetting that you’re still alive” in a recent spat with the veteran US senator. The two ideological opposed individuals are no strangers to each other after arguing on Twitter before, mostly about money, but Musk appears to have struck a nerve this time with his comments about Sanders’ well-being.
Elon Musk
Bernie Sanders
Elon Musk Asks Bernie Sanders If He Should Sell More Tesla Stock

We live in turbulent times, and the automotive industry is one of the most accepted of all. Not only has the pandemic closed factories and disrupted the expo scene, but it has highlighted what some perceive to be fundamental shortcomings in the capitalist system. Automotive giants such as Tesla have continued to see solid growth despite setbacks, and its CEO Elon Musk continues to climb the ranks of the richest people on Earth. Musk recently made headlines for selling a sizable chunk of his Tesla stocks after a Twitter poll which sent Tesla stock prices tumbling, and now the eccentric businessman has found himself scrapping with Bernie Sanders over tax reforms. There's never a dull moment with Musk.
Elon Musk's Twitter Spat with Bernie Sanders Reveals the 1 Thing a Leader Should Never Do

It shouldn't be about you. Elon Musk never shies away from a good Twitter spat. For that matter, it doesn't really seem that he ever shies away from Twitter, period, which seems strange for someone running three different companies, with a personal worth of $266 billion, give or take. You might think he has other things to do, but apparently running a trillion-dollar company (Tesla) doesn't keep him occupied enough, so he fills his time trolling politicians online.
Musk sells another $1.2B in Tesla shares then trolls Bernie Sanders

Another day, another billion dollars. Or in Elon Musk’s case, $1.2 billion. A filing late Friday shows that Musk sold another 1.2 million shares of Tesla stock on Friday, at an average price of $1,030 a share. It brings his sales for the week to a total of 6.4 million...
'Keep forgetting you're still alive' Elon Musk strikes back at US Senator Bernie Sanders' 'extremely wealthy' tweet

Washington DC [US], November 15 (ANI): No stranger to controversy, Elon Musk currently the world's wealthiest man waded into yet another when he took a jibe at US Senator Bernie Sanders tweet on tax to say, "I keep forgetting you're still alive."Sanders, 80, had taken to his Twitter to post: "We must demand that the extremely wealthy pay their fair share. Period."Musk, founder of US companies Tesla and SpaceX and a notorious troll also responded to Sanders tweet by posting one of his own: "Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the words...".
Elon Musk’s Tesla stock sales are designed for maximum taxation

The past week has seen Elon Musk offload his Tesla shares in a steady stream, resulting in some of the company’s supporters wondering why the CEO appears to be bleeding out his sales of TSLA stock over a period of time. As explained by Musk recently on Twitter, however, his low basis share sale rate is designed to be closer to maximum taxation.
Billionaires leave $160 bln hole in Biden’s plan

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - President Joe Biden’s $1.8 trillion social spending program read more won’t quite pay for itself, the U.S. Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday. But the $160 billion deficit, spread over 10 years, is a paltry amount compared with what could have been raised from raising taxes on the wealthy even slightly.
