Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

Oklahoma (3-0) defeated East Carolina (3-1) 79-74 in its first game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night. Head coach Porter Moser earned his third career victory with the Sooners, extending the team’s winning streak to three games to start off the season. OU has now started a season 3-0 the last three of four years.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had 14 points, seven steals and six rebounds as Richmond topped North Carolina Central 70-60 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night. Grant Golden had 19 points for Richmond (1-0). Tyler Burton added 14 points.
If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Robinson tallied 15 points and 13 rebounds as Western Carolina got past Bowling Green 79-71 in overtime on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams. Joe Petrakis added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Catamounts.
Howard University was up 56-6 against Virginia-Lynchburg when a bench-clearing brawl forced officials to call the game early.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the week of Nov. 26-27. Friday, Nov. 26. North Carolina at NC State, 7 p.m., ESPN. Saturday, Nov. 27. Georgia at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC. Florida State at Florida,...
MEMPHIS — Coming off their biggest win of the year, doing a number on 23rd ranked SMU, the Tigers set their sights on East Carolina this weekend with a chance to extend one of the better streaks in school history. A win over a much improved Pirates team Saturday will give the U of M […]
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has agreed to return to the Panthers, according to multiple reports. Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold is out for several weeks with a shoulder injury and was placed on injured reserve. P.J. Walker was named the starter in the interim, but Newton’s return to the Panthers could change that.
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Goldwire and Umoja Gibson each scored 13 points and Oklahoma beat East Carolina 79-74 on Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. Tristen Newton’s 3-pointer pulled the Pirates to 77-74 with 13 seconds left, their closest margin since the opening minute of the second half. Goldwire sealed it with two free throws.
D.J. Uiagalelei’s struggles have been well-documented this season. There also wasn’t much to the way Clemson’s quarterback played last season to indicate this was coming. Granted, the 2020 season was (...)
East Carolina shot lights out in the first half of Sunday's bout with in-state opponent Western Carolina, easily disposing of the Catamounts 95-79 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (3-0), who captured their 13th-straight non-conference victory, scored the most points of head coach Joe Dooley's tenure at ECU....
Even when Jacob Ashley was committed to UNCC, he had been hearing sparingly from Clemson. After he decommitted from the school that he originally offered his verbal pledge to, Oceanside Collegiate Academy (...)
Bill Self knew that Ochai Agbaji was within one point of 1,000 for his career, so the Kansas coach reminded his star player of the milestone in the gentlest way possible during a late timeout against Stony Brook.
