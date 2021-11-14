USA Basketball sweeps golds at 3x3 FIBA AmeriCup in Miami

Canada Basketball has invited 15 players to a training camp ahead of the first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifying games later this month. Canada will face Bahamas in two games in a bubble in the Dominican Republic on Nov. 28 and 29. Both games will be broadcast on Sportsnet at 4 p.m. ET as part of a new agreement that will see all FIBA events broadcast on Sportsnet through the Fall of 2025. The players will participate in a camp from Nov. 22-25 at the University of Houston.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 DAYS AGO