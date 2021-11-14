USA Basketball sweeps golds at 3x3 FIBA AmeriCup in Miami

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
DURHAM – Former Duke University women's basketball standout Haley Gorecki was added Sunday to the USA Basketball 3x3 women's team for the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup that will be played Nov. 12-14 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Fla. Gorecki, a 2019 Blue Devil graduate, was a 2020 USBWA All-America third...
Sportradar Integrity Services has signed FIBA 3×3 up for its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS). FIBA 3×3 is a three-a-side basketball variation currently being promoted by the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), which will now be safeguarded by Integrity Services in an initial one-year deal. Sportradar will bring its bet monitoring...
USA Basketball is coming to Miami Lakes. The teams that were chosen to represent the U.S. in the FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup will train four days at Shula's Athletic Club starting Monday. The tournament is Friday through Sunday, Nov. 12 - 14, at Bayfront Park in Miami. Representing the U.S. men...
COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. – With the USA Men’s and Women’s 3×3 AmeriCup Teams set to begin training camp on Nov. 8 in Miami Lakes, Florida, in preparation for the inaugural FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup that will be played Nov. 12-14 at Bayfront Park in Miami, Atlanta Dream guard Blake Dietrick (Princeton/Wellesley, Mass.) was named to the USA women’s roster for the event.
The expectations are high for this Auburn basketball team. Bruce Pearl and his Tigers get the season rolling against Morehead State Tuesday night but before the season starts, USA TODAY went to each of their local writers to get a bold prediction about the team they cover. Bennet Durando of...
Team USA will be brimming with pride after putting up strong performances on the final days of the World Championships 2021. Team USA clinched two golds and one silver. On his debut, Jahmal Harvey grabbed six wins in the tournament to become America’s first male elite World Champion since 2007.
MIAMI, Fla. – Duke women's tennis posted a strong day in doubles competition, sweeping both matches on the second day of the Miami Fall Invite, hosted by the University of Miami. Day two featured matchups against host Miami in singles action, while the doubles pairings went up against duos from...
On Sunday, January 9, 2022, Yashar LaChayal will be hosting THE Hoops for Heroes Men’s 3 x 3 Basketball Tournament at Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn. The goal of the Tournament is to raise awareness and funds for Yashar LaChayal, while connecting Jews in the U.S. with our Chayalim. Participating...
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — Sports and popular music are combining together in a way we’ve never seen before this weekend in Miami. But you don’t have to travel to South Florida to experience what is truly an International party. “Millions of people are going to watch this,” says LiveOne founder...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Both the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s and women’s basketball teams defended the Memorial Coliseum with 100-plus point performances on Tuesday’s opening night. The PFW men beat Earlham, 103-54, behind strong performances in the backcourt. Jalon Pipkins led head coach Jon Coffman’s squad with...
Miami guard Kameron McGusty posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds and his teammate Anthony Walker came off the bench to add 14 points, four boards and three blocked shots as the host Hurricanes recorded a 77-67 win over Canisius in men's basketball action Tuesday night at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. The contest was the season-opener for both squads.
MIAMI (November 14, 2021) – Including a 21-9 win over Brazil (4-1) in the gold medal game, the USA 3×3 Women’s AmeriCup Team (5-0) cruised undefeated to the gold medal at the inaugural FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup on Sunday at Bayfront Park in Miami. USA center Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun /...
Ohio can officially add another token to its collection after it swept Miami over the weekend in Oxford. It battled on the court in Millet Hall to earn a 3-1 win Friday and a 3-2 win Saturday, expanding its win streak to four matches. The Bobcats (10-16, 10-5 Mid-American Conference)...
Fifty US airports have grown this winter, with Miami, Dallas, Austin, Sarasota, and Orange County up the most. Miami – obviously an already large airport – has seen one-fifth more capacity added, a considerable amount. It is now the USA’s sixth busiest airport. The USA’s growing airports this winter. If...
Canada Basketball has invited 15 players to a training camp ahead of the first window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifying games later this month. Canada will face Bahamas in two games in a bubble in the Dominican Republic on Nov. 28 and 29. Both games will be broadcast on Sportsnet at 4 p.m. ET as part of a new agreement that will see all FIBA events broadcast on Sportsnet through the Fall of 2025. The players will participate in a camp from Nov. 22-25 at the University of Houston.
Ron Lykins speaks to the U.S. men's wheelchair basketball team at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 26, 2021 in Tokyo. Ron Lykins, the longtime wheelchair basketball coach who led the U.S. men’s and women’s teams to a combined four Paralympic gold medals, is going out on top. The...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — USA Basketball has picked its initial team for the opening games of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. Jordan Bell won a title with Golden State in 2018 and was among the 12 players announced Monday as the team that will represent the U.S. when qualifying starts in Mexico later this month with games against Cuba and Mexico. Most of the players on the roster have NBA experience and will be coming to the U.S. team from current stints in the G League.
Stop what you’re doing and listen up. If you’re a lover of all things basketball you absolutely need to get tickets ASAP to the first-ever LiveXLive and Vaunt Music Lives Ballerfest: Miami Edition! This three-day music festival and sporting event is taking place in Miami, Florida starting tomorrow, November 12 through Sunday, November 14 — and trust us when we say you do not want to miss this!
Comments / 0