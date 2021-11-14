Cowboys' Wright gets TD on blocked punt week after flub

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the strangest plays you could imagine took a bad Cowboys day and made it worse. Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner came screaming up the middle of the field, four plays into the second half, and blocked Broncos punter Sam Martin's punt. The ball squirted forward, across the line of scrimmage, and ricocheted off Cowboys defensive back Nashon Wright. After it bounced off Wright, Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith recovered the football. Griffith didn't reach the line to gain on fourth down, leading Cowboys fans to celebrate, as the punt block appeared to give Dallas the football deep in Broncos territory.
