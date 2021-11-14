ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys' Wright gets TD on blocked punt week after flub

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — This touch after a blocked punt was a touchdown for Dallas...

FanSided

5 Dallas Cowboys players who likely won’t return in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will have some tough roster decisions to make in 2022 which could lead to these five players heading elsewhere. Entering Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys are currently one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Since losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a late field goal in Week 1, they have reeled off five wins in a row.
NFL
thespun.com

Mike McCarthy Has Troubling Update On QB Dak Prescott

Despite coming off their bye week, the Dallas Cowboys’ rest period didn’t do star quarterback Dak Prescott much good. Head coach Mike McCarthy had a troubling update on Dak ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Speaking to the media on Friday, McCarthy admitted that Dak was “sore” after...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Inquired About Blockbuster Trade

Before the Denver Broncos sent Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a pair of Day 2 picks on Monday, they discussed a similar deal with two other contenders. According to Peter Schrager of NFL Network, the Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys called the Broncos to check in on Miller’s availability. It’s unclear how far those talks went.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Rookie Reportedly Out For The Season

The Dallas Cowboys knocked off the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night, but reportedly lost a key part of their defense in the process. According to a Monday afternoon report from Michael Gehlken, Cowboys rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a season-ending injury. Cox, a fourth-round NFL Draft pick out of LSU,...
NFL
Texas State
The Spun

Jerry Jones’ Quote About Blocked Punt Is Going Viral

Sunday was full of shocking score lines, one of which was the Dallas Cowboys suffering a 30-16 loss at the hands of the Denver Broncos. During the game, there was a somewhat questionable special teams call. Dallas appeared to have blocked a punt, but was ruled to have touched and possessed the ball beyond the line of scrimmage.
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Get Tough Injury News After Beating The Cowboys

The Denver Broncos suffered a major injury loss during their big road win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Offensive lineman Graham Glasgow left the field before halftime on a cart with his leg immobilized. Today, Denver head coach Vic Fangio confirmed the veteran guard suffered a broken leg.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys blocked punt gaffe explained by NFL, Nahshon Wright repentant over error vs. Broncos

ARLINGTON, Texas -- There were several chances for the Dallas Cowboys to get their act together in Week 9 against the Denver Broncos, but they never did. Instead, they looked like an understudy of themselves -- forgetting their script and basically ad libbing and doing improv the entire game. They paid for it with a second loss on their otherwise stellar season, and one play in particular proved just how ready the Cowboys were to lose on Sunday, with rookie fourth-round pick Nahshon Wright taking center stage in the worst way.
NFL
On3.com

Jerry Jones likens Cowboys' blocked punt to — having cake stolen?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was not happy after his Cowboys were blown out at home by the lowly Denver Broncos, losing 30-16 to a previously sub-.500 team. The Cowboys scored on just two garbage-time touchdowns, and Dallas failed to even enter the red zone prior to the fourth quarter. But Jones’ frustration was rooted in more than just the loss alone; after the loss, he was visibly irked by a rare call in which the referees extended a Broncos’ drive on fourth down.
NFL
Dallas Cowboys
NFL
Football
Sports
Yardbarker

Cowboys' Crazy Punt Block Rule: 'Certainly Something to Look At'

It was the craziest blocked kick in a Dallas Cowboys' game since Leon Lett's infamy in the snow, and vice president Stephen Jones doesn't want to see it again. The Cowboys trailed 16-0 early in the third quarter last Sunday against Denver but had forced a Broncos' punt at the 17-yard line. A sign of life? Maybe. Then Malik Turner came untouched up the gut on the punt and fans were thinking ...
NFL
Dallas News

Recovered blocked punt for TD caps off Cowboys’ historic first-half scoring output vs. Falcons

Last week, the Cowboys and rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright fell victim to an odd rule after a blocked punt. During the Cowboys’ loss to the Broncos last week, Malik Turner appeared to make a momentum-shifting play by blocking a punt early in the third quarter. However, the ball deflected off Wright and Denver recovered. By rule, Denver kept possession and went on to score on that drive.
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos have punt blocked but keep ball following bizarre Cowboys touch

Everything went the Denver Broncos' way in Week 9. Including a punt play you don't see every day. Leading 16-0 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, the Broncos appeared to be facing their first big adversity of the day when the Cowboys blocked a punt with Denver backed way up in its own end of the field.
NFL
chatsports.com

Malik Turner's Updated Cowboys Fantasy Outlook After 2-TD Game vs. Broncos

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner was impressive Sunday despite a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Illinois native led the Cowboys on offense, catching five passes for 33 yards and two touchdowns. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect him to continue having a significant impact on the Dallas offense...
NFL
WFAA

Despite misfortune, Cowboys have no enthusiasm to change punt block rules

DALLAS — When a team sells out to block a punt and succeeds, it can be a momentum changer, and it was in Week 9 on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Dallas Cowboys receiver Malik Turner blocked Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin's punt with 12:43 to go in the third quarter. Down 16-0, recovering the ball deep inside Denver's territory would have been the momentum Dallas needed to get back in the game.
NFL
WFAA

Cowboys' woes continue with terrible break on punt block

ARLINGTON, Texas — One of the strangest plays you could imagine took a bad Cowboys day and made it worse. Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner came screaming up the middle of the field, four plays into the second half, and blocked Broncos punter Sam Martin's punt. The ball squirted forward, across the line of scrimmage, and ricocheted off Cowboys defensive back Nashon Wright. After it bounced off Wright, Broncos linebacker Jonas Griffith recovered the football. Griffith didn't reach the line to gain on fourth down, leading Cowboys fans to celebrate, as the punt block appeared to give Dallas the football deep in Broncos territory.
