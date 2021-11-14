Broncos vs. Eagles live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 10 game at Empower Field at Mile High

Our football betting expert is here to offer up his best Broncos vs Eagles predictions and picks for their NFL Week 10 clash this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS. The Denver Broncos will seek a third consecutive victory over an NFC East opponent this Sunday after beating the Washington Football Team 17-10 and stunning the Dallas Cowboys 30-16. They’ll face the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles, who lost a close 27-24 game to the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago. They also hung tough with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks back, but truly there’s not much the Eagles can hang their hats on in a rebuilding year under first-year coach Nick Sirianni.

