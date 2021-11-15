South Vigo wins state Spell Bowl title

Submitted photoChamps: Terre Haute South Vigo High School spell bowl team won first place in Class 1 at the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl senior division on Saturday at Purdue University.

Terre Haute South Vigo High School’s spell bowl team is once again a state champion.

The team won first place in Class 1 during the Indiana Academic Spell Bowl senior division, conducted Saturday at Purdue University.

In addition, Sarah Scott Middle School was the state runner up in Class 3 for the junior division.

It is South’s third state title and the 19th consecutive trip to the state finals. South’s spell bowl team won the state title two other times, in 2017 and 2018.

“I am immensely proud of this team,” said Coach Peggy Grabowski. “They had determination, diligence, and overall zeal. I loved that they embraced the challenge of studying over 3,000 words and that they had fun along the way.”

The team spelled 87 of 90 words correctly -the highest number correct of all four senior division classes.

During state competition, the team had eight perfect spellers and one near perfect.

The state runner up was Penn High School, while Columbus North was in third place; Columbus North won the state title last year.

Team members participating in Saturday’s competition were: Ananya Gera; Noah Williams; Colin Lee; Anika Gera; McKynlee Grimm; Pia Carino; Samhita Shantharam; Cheyenne Stewart; Christine Liu and Kiersten Yamamoto.

“It really was a dream come true,” said Grimm, a senior. “I just feel super honored to secure this title. We earned it, and we couldn't have done it without our devoted coach, Mrs. Grabowski.”

Senior and co-captain Ananya Gera said, “It was the best way to end my spell bowl career - with a state championship win.”

Yamamoto, senior and co-captain, said, “I’m so proud of our team for not only studying so diligently throughout the season, but for working together under the heat of the competition to bring home the championship ... I’m looking forward to seeing our amazing spellers keep succeeding for THS in the coming years!”

According to Grabowski, eight spellers will spell at the virtual state finals individual competition at South.

For the second year, the spell bowl also has an individual competition for students who had a perfect round at regional competition; that virtual competition takes place Nov. 17. Eight spellers from two South spell bowl teams had perfect scores and advance to individual state competition.

South had a second team that also could have advanced to state based on its score, but it was only allowed to take one team.

In the junior division, Sarah Scott was Class 3 runner up. The school won first place in Class 3 last year.

“I am so proud of the spell bowl team,” said coach Rachel Cox. “With only three students returning from last year, our members worked diligently on their 1,660 word list.”

Their hard work and dedication paid off, she said. “They are excited to put another banner up in the gymnasium.”

Junior division competition also took place at Purdue.

“Last year’s winning the state title put a lot of pressure on this year’s team, but earning runner up was rewarding as well,” Cox said.

Team members were: Isis Johnson; Vincent Kelley; Lukas Woodward; Kendrick Foye; Gavin Wallace; Hayden Lugar; Abby Flynn; Isaac Goodman; and Samya Ward.

Abby Flynn will compete in individual state competition for having a perfect score spelling round.

Woodrow Wilson Middle School and Otter Creek Middle School also had teams at state competition Saturday in Class 1.