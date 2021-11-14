College selection process headspinning for parents, too

A major challenge for higher education is fundraising. With faculty occupied with teaching and researching, and state funding not quite meeting monetary requirements, who is to perform this critical task? Enter a suave businessperson. Coming from a world of oak-panelled boardrooms, luxury vehicle allowances and swank festivities, they can wine and dine potential donors with the best of them — keeping their university in the black. The problem, however, is that a state university is not like a private sector business. Transferring practices which might be commonplace in the corporate world to an institution of public service presents ethical dilemmas: very high administrator compensation is incongruent with the spirit of American public education.
