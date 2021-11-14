ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College selection process headspinning for parents, too

By Dale Miller
Grand Island Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoing through the college selection process as a parent is quite the experience. It’s almost like having a front-row seat at your favorite sports team’s game. You can lean over and make suggestions to the coaches, and they might listen to you and they probably won’t. The final decision...

theindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
reflector-online.com

Pay for college administrators is too high

A major challenge for higher education is fundraising. With faculty occupied with teaching and researching, and state funding not quite meeting monetary requirements, who is to perform this critical task? Enter a suave businessperson. Coming from a world of oak-panelled boardrooms, luxury vehicle allowances and swank festivities, they can wine and dine potential donors with the best of them — keeping their university in the black. The problem, however, is that a state university is not like a private sector business. Transferring practices which might be commonplace in the corporate world to an institution of public service presents ethical dilemmas: very high administrator compensation is incongruent with the spirit of American public education.
COLLEGES
BC Heights

Boston College Should Improve Course Registration Process on EagleApps

Boston College should improve its course registration process by increasing communication with professors and students and ensuring EagleApps is updated with accurate course information. Students and faculty both experience a great deal of uncertainty during registration week due to problems that can be fixed by providing more consistent and factual information.
BOSTON, MA
santaynezvalleystar.com

Hancock College launches redistricting process

School seeks public input in redrawing of area boundaries. Hancock College is seeking public input on the redrawing of area boundaries for the district’s Board of Trustee elections. Every 10 years, following the release of federal census data, local governments and school districts are required to readjust their election areas...
COLLEGES
okstate.edu

Ten College of Engineering, Architecture, and Technology students selected as OSU Seniors of Significance

Media Contact: Jeff Hopper | Marketing Media Specialist | 405-744-2745 | jeff.hopper@okstate.edu. Ten College Engineering, Architecture, and Technology students have been selected as Oklahoma State University Seniors of Significance for the 2021-2022 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association. The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dale Miller
theithacan.org

Commentary: The college search process can be toxic for students

For high schoolers preparing to venture out for further schooling, choosing a school is a big decision. Where I went to high school, college was a very sensitive topic. It’s a small, K–12, all-girls college preparatory day school in Connecticut. Once junior year rolled around and everyone got matched with a college advisor, talking about college became taboo. There were only 90 girls in my grade and we were a tight-knit group. However, it was uncommon to know where anyone else was thinking of applying; it was rude to ask, and if someone did tell you, it was in confidence.
ITHACA, NY
wjpitch.com

Teachers give too much work in college app season

For three of the four grades at WJ, November 1 is a normal day; it’s just one of the hundreds of days they spend toiling away at schoolwork. But for seniors, November 1 is far more stressful than the average school day: it’s the day that many Early Action and Early Decision college applications are due. For many seniors, this means that the days leading up to and November 1 itself were chock-full of frantically writing college supplemental essays and filling out the Common App, ensuring that transcripts and recommendations are sent through and triple-checking that every little section on each application is correct.
COLLEGES
okstate.edu

Seven Ferguson College of Agriculture students selected as OSU Seniors of Significance

Media Contact: Samantha Siler | Communications and Marketing Manager | 405-744-2977 | samantha.siler@okstate.edu. Seven Ferguson College of Agriculture students have been selected as Oklahoma State University Seniors of Significance for. the 2021-2022 academic year by the OSU Alumni Association. The Seniors of Significance Award recognizes students who have excelled in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
US News and World Report

Convince Parents to Let You Go to College Overseas

When high school senior Andrea Genovese from Switzerland presented his case to his parents for earning a college degree overseas, he says he focused on three main points: traveling, living a new experience and getting out of his comfort zone. "I explained to them that I wanted to leave my...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Loans#College Student#Mascot#Scholarships#Football
rockford.edu

Courageous Conversation: Balancing Parenting and College

Please join us in Fisher Chapel at 12:30PM on Wednesday, November 17 for a town hall on Balancing Parenting and College. This discussion is part of the ongoing Courageous Conversations event series brought to you by the Jane Addams Center and our partners. It is open to parents and non-parents alike. Anybody who is interested in learning more about what life is like as a parent at RU–and how our University can better support our students who are parents–is welcome to attend.
ROCKFORD, IL
warrenrecord.com

Warren Early College students selected Phi Theta Kappa

Warren Early College High School students Emily Davison, Sarah Labra-Franco and Maria Reyes have been be have been selected as members of the Alpha Sigma Chi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa recognizes and encourages scholarship among two-year college students. The society provides an opportunity for...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
WXIA 11 Alive

Tips for finding scholarships for college | How parents can help

ATLANTA — When it comes to saving on the cost of college, experts say it’s important that parents remember it’s a family affair. Financial Planner Dr. Michael Thomas of the University of Georgia’s College of Family and Consumer Sciences said leaving the job of searching for financial aid to a high school student can be risky.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Army
Valley News

Hanover High mascot vote delayed; selection process starts anew

HANOVER — The Hanover High School mascot search is going back to the drawing board. At its meeting last week, the Hanover High School Council ad hoc mascot selection committee had introduced a motion for a runoff election between two design submissions, one for the Hawks and one for the Bears. But the committee revealed Wednesday that the Bears design, like eight others that were previously disqualified, also violated the submission criterion of originality.
HANOVER, NH
The Bergen Record

Bilingual education is an essential tool for our students and the future | Opinion

Some time ago, then-Secretary of Education Richard Riley said, “We are currently preparing students for jobs that don't yet exist, using technologies that haven't been invented, in order to solve problems we don't even know are problems yet.”  Taking this to heart, many educators intensified their schools’ focus on students’ skills development, problem solving abilities and strategies, and general analytic acumen. One of the areas of education that has recently garnered attention in the quest to properly...
PARAMUS, NJ
The 74

Analysis: How Schools Can Close Troubling Racial Gaps in Advanced Courses

Amid back-to-school debates over vaccinations, mask requirements and the right lens for learning history, the troubling lack of opportunities for many high school students to take advanced coursework they need for success in college and beyond has unfortunately fallen off the education policy radar. Advanced coursework can include International Baccalaureate, dual high school-college enrollment, or Advanced […]
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy