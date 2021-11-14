College selection process headspinning for parents, too

For three of the four grades at WJ, November 1 is a normal day; it’s just one of the hundreds of days they spend toiling away at schoolwork. But for seniors, November 1 is far more stressful than the average school day: it’s the day that many Early Action and Early Decision college applications are due. For many seniors, this means that the days leading up to and November 1 itself were chock-full of frantically writing college supplemental essays and filling out the Common App, ensuring that transcripts and recommendations are sent through and triple-checking that every little section on each application is correct.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO