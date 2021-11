Catch up with what the teams had to say following round 19 of the 2021 season, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. “The first part of the race wasn’t bad, I had good pace and could be in the battle just outside the top ten. We stopped for the first time and then got stuck behind Stroll and Russell, then we pitted again but ended up behind Russell again. We all know how difficult it is to pass here and once we were in that position, there wasn’t much I could do. Not the Sunday I expected, but hopefully we can have a better one next week.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO