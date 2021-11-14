Freshman Rocky Elam wrangles opponent Damen Pape

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The St. Cloud State University volleyball team is used to doing the unexpected. The #12 Huskies have spent the last two (real) seasons proving the doubters wrong, doing exactly what they weren't supposed to do. In the final home match of the 2021 regular season, St. Cloud State once again did the thing it wasn't supposed to do: clinch a share of the conference title. Thanks to its 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 25-17) victory over #14 Southwest Minnesota State, the Huskies improved to 22-4 and 17-1 in conference play and, more importantly, clinched at least a share of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) title.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO