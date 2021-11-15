ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Satterthwaite Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Murder Of Man Whose Body Found In Suitcases

By Logan Smith
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) — Joshua Lockard’s remains were found late last year by city employees who were plowing snow from a southwest Denver sidewalk. They discovered two suitcases and called police.

Three days later, Denver Police Department officers on a different call found evidence and a crime scene at an apartment on South Federal Boulevard.

Benjamin Satterthwaite, 29, was arrested a week later for Lockard’s murder.

Benjamin Satterthwaite (credit: Denver District Attorney’s Office)

Satterthwaite was sentenced Friday to 30 years in state prison, according to online court records. He was given credit for 310 days already served behind bars.

Satterthwaite pleaded guilty to a single count of 2nd Degree Murder last month in exchange for prosecutors dropping First Degree Murder and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body charges. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges the previous July.

“We thank Mr. Lockard’s family for supporting our decision to accept Mr. Satterwhaite’s guilty plea,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann after the guilty plea in September. “This was a horrific murder; however, the cause of Mr. Lockard’s death was never determined which makes his guilty plea and potential sentence length an appropriate outcome.”

According to the arrest affidavit in the case , Satterthwaite’s name was on a Denver International Airport baggage sticker was attached to the purple suitcase. That suitcase contained Lockard’s right leg.

Lockard’s torso was found inside the other piece of luggage, a black bag.

Lockard’s head, arms and lower left leg were never located.

A search of online criminal records shows both men had earlier arrests in the metro area involving drugs.

Satterthwaite’s 30-year sentence is the maximum allowed by law.

NoNewNews
4d ago

Just 30yrs?! This is why Colorado is now overrun with criminals. We need longer sentences for heinous crimes like this, death penalties, and more prison spaces.

Kevin rotten
4d ago

sounds like an open and shut case ha ha case, they should execute murderers the same way they took there victims

1973GLH
4d ago

Justice. Well, justice would be him being stuffed into a suitcase too by the victim's family, but they will never happen.

CBS Denver

Lakewood Police Arrest Jay Griffith, 3rd Suspect In Connection With Murder Of Missing Man Gail Wilson

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Lakewood have arrested a third suspect in the murder of Gail Wilson. Wilson, 81, was last seen leaving his home on Halloween. He remains missing. Jay Sean Griffith (credit: Lakewood Police) Police arrested Jay Sean Griffith, 21, in connection with the homicide of Wilson. Griffith remains in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of tampering with a deceased body and accessory to first-degree murder. Savannah Nicole Wilson and Ricardo Gonzalez Perez (credit: Lakewood Police) Griffith’s arrest comes after two other suspects, Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, 35, and Savannah Wilson, 24, were arrested last week for the victim’s murder. Police are still looking for Wilson’s body. (credit: Gail Wilson Family) Currently police are trying to trace back the different locations of where Wilson’s red pick-up truck was on Oct. 31 between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to hopefully find his body. They are searching the area of 6th to Colfax Avenues and Broadway and York Street. Police are asking anyone with surveillance video of the truck to contact the Lakewood Police Department or call the tip line at 303-763-6800.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Endangered Missing Alert Issued For Woman Believed To Be Kidnapped In Montrose

Update: Tre Richardson In Custody After Suspected Kidnapping Of Angela O’Neill In Montrose, Who Is Still Missing MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4) – Wednesday night, Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Missing Alert for a Montrose Police Department investigation of a woman who is believed to be kidnapped. According to CBI, investigators believe suspect Tre Richardson, 27, kidnapped Angela O’Neill, 41, who was last seen at 5:50 p.m. In a Montrose PD press release, MPD confirmed police responded to a home in the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue and spoke with witnesses about the suspected kidnapping. They told investigators that a man...
MONTROSE, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Attorney Files Civil Action In Kyle Rittenhouse Shooting

DENVER (CBS4)– Fallout from happened on an August 2020 night in Kenosha, Wisconsin is not over. There’s more legal action ahead. Denver attorney Milo Schwab represents two of those who were shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, left, listens as his attorney Mark Richards gives his closing argument (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool) “A criminal case and civil case are different, but we are reaching for larger questions,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger in an interview before testimony in the criminal trial began. His clients are the family of Joseph Rosenbaum, one of those who died. And Gaige Grosskreutz who was wounded by Rittenhouse’s gun....
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

El Paso County Deputies Respond To Shooting In Northern Colorado Springs Area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigated a shooting with injuries in the area Coventry Drive/S Academy Boulevard in El Paso County Friday. According to the EPSO press release, deputies responded to a report made by a resident just before 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of South Highway 85/87 in Colorado Springs about a man who was bleeding at their doorstep. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot in the face. That gunshot victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and his status was unknown Friday morning. Deputies learned the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Nome Park Shooting Vehicle Located, Activists In Aurora Urge Community To Help With Investigation

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police is a step closer to locating the suspects involved in Monday’s shooting at Nome Park that left six teens injured. APD says detectives located a black Tahoe believed to be involved in the shooting. Local activists are calling on people with information to come forward with any information. UPDATE – Detectives have located the black Tahoe & are following up on leads associated w/ the occupants. The black Chrysler 300 is still outstanding. If you have any information on the driver, owner, or suspects involved, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO. https://t.co/ncTA4bj6we pic.twitter.com/1jwyrLLfOR — Aurora Police Dept 🦃 (@AuroraPD) November...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

3 Students Shot In Parking Lot Of Hinkley High School In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A shooting with injuries in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora is under investigation. It happened sometime around or just after noon, and the school was immediately placed on on lockdown. Students began leaving the school at 2 p.m. and all students had been released by 3 p.m. (credit: CBS) According to Aurora police, three people were shot in the parking lot of the school at 1250 South Chambers Road, and two of the gunshot victims were taken to the hospital. Another person got to the hospital on their own. (credit: CBS) The ages and identities of...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

This Woman’s Remains Were Found Near Walsenburg In 1999 But Her Identity Remains A Mystery

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– New digital reconstruction images of an unidentified female have been released in the hopes of solving a mystery that is more than 22 years old. The female’s skeletal remains were found about 3-and-a-half miles west of Interstate 25 on Red Rocks Road near Walsenburg in unincorporated Huerfano County on Aug. 10, 1999. (credit: CBI) She has been known only as Jane Doe since then. A forensic artist recently completed new digital reconstruction images of the woman in hopes of identifying her. She is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, weighing approximately 130-145 pounds. She was estimated to be 30-45 years...
WALSENBURG, CO
CBS Denver

Body Cam Video Shows Boulder Good Samaritans, Police, Firefighters Rescuing Residents From Burning Apartment Complex

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– New bodycam video shows good Samaritans, police officers and firefighters rescuing people from a burning apartment complex in Boulder last month. It’s been nearly a month since a massive fire tore through the Whittier Apartments.(credit: Boulder Police) Good Samaritans and rescuers were captured on video catching one man who had to jump to safety as the flames spread. (credit: CBS) The fire impacted more than 80 units and caused three buildings to collapse. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire. (credit: Erika Berkland)
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Battering Ram Used In Home Search of Mesa County Clerk Supporter

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI searched four homes on Colorado’s Western Slope this week, connected to an alleged breach of election security and alleged misuse of campaign funds. The door to Sharronna Bishop’s Garfield County home appears that it was entered by force. Sharronna Bishop (credit: CBS) “They were yelling that this was the FBI, open the door. I took my two children into their bedroom,” Bishop told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger. It was Tuesday when federal and state agents arrived with a search warrant. Bishop recalled, “Just as we were about to open the door it flew open. They had used a...
MESA COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Metro Area Bike Theft Ring Busted, Shop Owners Relieved

LONGMONT, Colo. CBS)- Cenna Vaelli has owned Cenna Custom Cycles in Longmont since 2015. In November 2019, his shop was broken into and $40,000 worth of bicycles and merchandise was stolen. (credit: CBS) He said it happened quickly. “Taken within most likely less than a minute,” Cenna said. “It makes you feel very vulnerable just like when you get your bike ripped off in your garage even except you are going to want to magnify it.” He wasn’t alone. Back in late 2019 and early 2020 CBS4’s Connor McCue interviewed bike shop owners who had the same thing happen to them and were starting...
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

‘I Lost My Truest Love’: Colorado Mother Grieves Loss Of Son During Tragic Shooting

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – On Nov. 14, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in Aurora. The teen’s family said it was a tragic accident. While Aurora police have yet to identify the victim, Aquilina Ibanez told CBS4 it was her son David Ibanez who was killed near East 33rd Place by someone he knew. Police said Abel Vargas was arrested in connection with the case, and now he’s facing a charge of manslaughter. (credit: CBS) Aquilina said her son and Vargas were high school friends, and they were at a car meet together that night. Abel Vargas (credit: Aurora Police) “When you talk about...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Agrees To Pay $15 Million In Elijah McClain Case; Largest Police Related Settlement In City, Colorado History

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 has learned the City of Aurora has agreed to pay $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain’s death. The sum was confirmed to CBS4 by three sources familiar with the tentative agreement. All requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak about the settlement. City officials have acknowledged an agreement was reached, but said details would not be made public until the deal was finalized. “The city of Aurora and the family of Elijah McClain reached a settlement agreement in principle over the summer to resolve the...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Thornton Firefighters Rush To Burning Home

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters in Thornton rushed to a burning home at 13283 Columbine Circle on Friday night. When crews arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. (credit: Thornton Fire) There was concern that the fire had spread to two neighboring homes. (credit: Thornton Fire) The fire was upgraded to a three-alarm fire with additional resources from Westminster, Adams County and Federal Heights firefighters among other stations. TFD was dispatched to a structure fire at 13283 Columbine Cr. Upon arrival home was found fully engulfed with 2 exposures to the neighboring homes. Call was upgraded to a 3 alarm fire with assistance from @NMFirePIO @SACFD200 @WestyFire @adamscountyfire @fedheights. pic.twitter.com/tl55d239U0 — Thornton Fire Dept. (@ThorntonFire) November 20, 2021 What caused the fire is being investigated.
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Hinkley High School Shooting Has Parents, Students Living With Fear

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Parents watched as police marked numerous shell casings in the parking lot of Hinkley High school, waiting to be reunited with their children. Three students were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the high school located at 1250 South Chambers Road in Aurora. (credit: CBS) “To look up here and see the kids walking down here, And I see the police cars… Oh, my god,” Peggy Davis said. She like many other parents learned about the shooting from their kids who were inside the school when shots rang out. “I was taking a test and the...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora’s $15 Million Settlement In Elijah McClain Case To Come From Insurance Policy, City’s General Fund

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora has released more information about how it will pay the $15 million to the family of Elijah McClain to settle a federal civil rights lawsuit filed over McClain’s death. CBS4 released the information about the settlement on Wednesday night. The City of Aurora’s excess liability insurance policy will cover $10 million, which is the maximum amount the policy will pay. The remaining $5 million will be paid out of the city’s general fund. The Aurora City Council approved the $15 million settlement agreement during a July executive session meeting. Elijah McClain (credit: CBS) Aurora police approached...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Denver Uber Driver Demanding Answers After Being Stabbed During Pickup

DENVER (CBS4) – A month after an Uber driver was stabbed while picking up riders, he says police are still waiting for the rideshare company to reveal who requested the ride. The damage to Disney Gonzalez’s car is the least of his problems now. (credit: CBS) It was Oct. 18 when he was picking up a late Uber ride request at Broadway and Evans Avenue. Five or six teens appeared, and he told them that was too many. “They hit my car. I opened the door… ‘Hey what are you doing?'” Gonzalez recalled to CBS4. The teens then struck him and stabbed him four times. The...
DENVER, CO
