Benjamin Satterthwaite Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Murder Of Man Whose Body Found In Suitcases

DENVER (CBS4) — Joshua Lockard’s remains were found late last year by city employees who were plowing snow from a southwest Denver sidewalk. They discovered two suitcases and called police.

Three days later, Denver Police Department officers on a different call found evidence and a crime scene at an apartment on South Federal Boulevard.

Benjamin Satterthwaite, 29, was arrested a week later for Lockard’s murder.

Satterthwaite was sentenced Friday to 30 years in state prison, according to online court records. He was given credit for 310 days already served behind bars.

Satterthwaite pleaded guilty to a single count of 2nd Degree Murder last month in exchange for prosecutors dropping First Degree Murder and Tampering with a Deceased Human Body charges. He had pleaded not guilty to all charges the previous July.

“We thank Mr. Lockard’s family for supporting our decision to accept Mr. Satterwhaite’s guilty plea,” said Denver District Attorney Beth McCann after the guilty plea in September. “This was a horrific murder; however, the cause of Mr. Lockard’s death was never determined which makes his guilty plea and potential sentence length an appropriate outcome.”

According to the arrest affidavit in the case , Satterthwaite’s name was on a Denver International Airport baggage sticker was attached to the purple suitcase. That suitcase contained Lockard’s right leg.

Lockard’s torso was found inside the other piece of luggage, a black bag.

Lockard’s head, arms and lower left leg were never located.

A search of online criminal records shows both men had earlier arrests in the metro area involving drugs.

Satterthwaite’s 30-year sentence is the maximum allowed by law.