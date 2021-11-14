North Texas to host Buffalo on Monday as competition ramps up

Buy Now North Texas guard Rubin Jones (15) drives as UAB guard Jalen Benjamin defends in a game last season at the Super Pit. UNT will host Buffalo on Monday. Jeff Woo/DRC

North Texas coach Grant McCasland and his staff have come to believe in the value of the grind over the last few years.

The Mean Green don’t shy away from scheduling tough games against top-level competition. They embrace it.

That approach led to UNT being battle tested by the end of last season, when the Mean Green won four games in four days in the Conference USA tournament on their way to an NCAA tournament win over Purdue.

The grind will begin anew on Monday night when the Mean Green host Buffalo in their second game of the year. UNT took a rare unofficial night off when it knocked off Oklahoma Christian in its season opener.

The Mean Green will take a step up in the level of competition they face, beginning with their game against the Bulls.

Buffalo finished 16-9 last season and rallied from a 24-point deficit to make its season-opener against national power Michigan competitive in the second half. Buffalo was within five points late before the Wolverines pulled away for an 88-76 win.

UNT came out of its opener feeling good about where it stood and will look to take another step forward against Buffalo.

“We are still figuring out how we are going to play with these different lineups,” McCasland said. “Even with that we got a lot of contributions from a lot of people. We’re back to having a five guys in double figures kind of lineup. That is good for our roster and says a lot about this team.”

Tylor Perry scored 22 points off the bench in his UNT debut and was one of five players who scored in double figures against Oklahoma Christian

“My teammates believe in me so much,” Perry said. “All my shots came off assists. For them to have confidence in me is a confidence booster going into our next game.”

Jeenathan Williams almost singlehandedly kept Buffalo in its game against Michigan. The senior guard scored a career-high 32 points. He was a second-team All-Mid-American Conference selection last season.

Williams will be the first of several talented players UNT will face over the course of the next few weeks when the Mean Green will also take on Kansas, Nevada and UMass.

The Mean Green are prepared for the challenge that schedule will present, beginning with their showdown with Buffalo.

“For the first game we played OK,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “We’re capable of playing a lot better considering how our scrimmage and exhibitions went. It’s always good to learn from a win.”