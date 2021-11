Cal and UCLA went 3-0 Saturday in the PAC Rugby 7s Saturday. The Bears beat Oregon 27-7, USC 34-5, and Utah 36-5 to win their pool. "The main goal for the weekend was to establish a rhythm in the first few games," said junior Max Schumacher, who scored four tries against Oregon . "I think we did that pretty well and the boys got the job done. The biggest thing for tomorrow is to keep that rhythm, improve our brackets on defense and keep the speed of play up."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO