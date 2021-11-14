Thanksgiving snack ideas - add popcorn!

When you're managing diabetes, snacks play a key role in keeping your blood sugar stable. A pantry stash of pre-packaged, carb-loaded snacks full of added sugar and sodium won't cut it, though. You're much better off noshing on whole foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains. The following diabetes-friendly snacks spin nutritious ingredients into delicious, deceptively healthy snacks. Recipes like plantain chips, peanut butter balls, roasted chickpeas, and guacamole compete with processed snacks in flavor, and leave you feeling full.
