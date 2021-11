Upcoming simulator STONKS-9800 is going to use vaporwave, colors, a retro aesthetic, and a nice anime lady to transport you back in time: To the wild 1980s and 90s of the apocalyptic Japanese stock market bubble. In the fusion if interactive fiction and stock market simulation you'll ride out the chaos and try to get as rich as you can in the process.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO