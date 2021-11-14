School Food Nutrition Standards are Achievable, Report Finds

CSPI is pleased to release our 2021 School Meals Corporate Report Card. With nearly 30 million students receiving school meals and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy and food and nutrition insecurity, healthy school meals are more important than ever. The Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act (HHFKA) of 2010 strengthened nutrition standards for school meals, snacks, and beverages. As a result of the HHFKA, school meals contain more whole grains, fewer calories, less salt, and more fruits and vegetables. Despite the success of the updated nutrition standards, they have been the subject of fierce political attacks. Several attempts to weaken the standards have impacted students’ ability to receive meals containing safer sodium levels and enough whole grains at school. For instance, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) implemented a rule in 2018 that weakened sodium reduction, whole grains, and milk standards. A federal court struck down that rule in a lawsuit brought forth by CSPI against the USDA, effectively reinstating the updated standards based on the 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA).

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO