LSU head coach Will Wade met with the media on Monday night after the win over Liberty to review the game. Here's everything Wade said in his postgame press conference. Opening statement... “Great win. We played so hard defensively. That’s three-straight teams we’ve held under 60 points. I thought we were jittery on offense in the first half. We just need to calm down we took some uncharacteristic shots. We’re falling for their eye candy. We’re trying to take the first decent look we can get instead of getting a great look and so I thought we settled down in the second half. Obviously, (Darius) Days was tremendous. Efton Reid was great. He got in foul trouble in the first half and came back and was huge in the second half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO