Creston, IA

Dollar Tree in Creston struck by a vehicle

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago

(Creston) A vehicle struck the Dollar Tree in Creston Sunday morning.

The Creston Police Department says 68-year-old Mary Latus of Creston had parked her 2007 Ford Taurus in the handicap parking spot facing north in front of Dollar Tree. Latus then run up the curb and struck the southwest corner of the building, causing a large amount of damage to the structure. Damage was also observed inside of the store. A store employee was inside the office when the car struck the building, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her knee. She was checked by medical personnel, but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the car and the building is $11,500.

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports four arrests and one citation. Itatipei Rudolph, 30, of Atlantic, was arrested November 4th for Public Intoxication. Brandon Pahl, 32, of Atlantic, was arrested November 8th on a Cass County warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Myson Kovac, 18, of Atlantic, was...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Thieves Hit Charitable Organization Just Before Holidays

(Des Moines, IA) Thieves have struck a central Iowa organization just as it was gearing up to deliver cheer to those who are facing the holidays without a loved one. EveryStep C-E-O Tray Wade, says they were preparing their annual Cheer Boxes that go out to those who have lost a loved one. “Every year we partner with a local business and have volunteers come in and wrap and prepare the boxes — over 600 boxes to be delivered throughout the state and beyond. This year we were partnering with a company in Urbandale, and when we came in this morning we realized the space that we were utilizing had been broken into,” Wade says. Urbandale police are investigating the thefts. Wade says EveryStep is moving forward with plans to complete the deliveries at the end of this month.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 628 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 10 through Wednesday, November 17. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 307 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 34 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Burlington Council Declares Emergency to Fix Sinkhole Under Railroad Tracks

(Burlington, IA) — The Burlington City Council is declaring an emergency to accelerate repairs after a sinkhole was discovered underneath railroad tracks in the city. Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor says Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials notified the city last week there was a hole in a section of the sewer that runs under a mainline of tracks. MacGregor said, “I don’t think it’s going to be where you have a train in the sewer, but there is the possibility that you could have a major collapse in that area if we don’t deal with it in a quick manner.” The council approved the emergency declaration unanimously Monday and MacGregor estimates bids for the repairs will run over 100-thousand dollars.
BURLINGTON, IA
