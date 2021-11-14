Dollar Tree in Creston struck by a vehicle

(Creston) A vehicle struck the Dollar Tree in Creston Sunday morning.

The Creston Police Department says 68-year-old Mary Latus of Creston had parked her 2007 Ford Taurus in the handicap parking spot facing north in front of Dollar Tree. Latus then run up the curb and struck the southwest corner of the building, causing a large amount of damage to the structure. Damage was also observed inside of the store. A store employee was inside the office when the car struck the building, causing her to fall to the ground and hurt her knee. She was checked by medical personnel, but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

The estimated damage to the car and the building is $11,500.