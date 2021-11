I hate to repeat myself, but today I will. I wrote an article about this same application approximately 10 years ago. The reason I am writing about it again is the number of questions I get about it, along with learning new features it has, from other users. First, for any of this to work for you, you must have a Google account. If you do not have one, it is easy to set up, and it is free. Go to account.google.com and click “Create an account.” If you have a Google account, or after you create one, we will have a look today at Google Voice.

