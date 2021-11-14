ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Newton lifts East Carolina over W. Carolina 95-79

By Staff
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored a career-high 30 points as East Carolina beat Western Carolina 95-79 on Sunday. Newton made 5 of 7 3-pointers while hitting 10 of 16 overall from the field....

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Video Of Lee Corso At Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

The legendary Lee Corso wasn’t interested in sticking around to watch the Ohio State game on Saturday. Corso joined the rest of the ESPN College GameDay crew on Saturday morning in Columbus to preview the Big Ten clash between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 4 Ohio State. The beloved...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Marcus Banks
The Spun

Look: Arkansas Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play vs. Alabama

If you want to upset Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium, you need to be willing to make some gusty decisions. Well, that’s exactly what Arkansas coach Sam Pittman did in the fourth quarter of this Saturday’s game. After failing to convert on third down in Alabama territory, Arkansas brought out its...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Michigan State-Ohio State broadcast frustrating fans

Many college football fans were excited for Saturday’s clash between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State. It was a marquee Big Ten matchup with College Football Playoff implications. However, some fans were surprised with what they heard when they turned on the ABC broadcast. That’s because many...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Carolina#Western Carolina#Ap#Catamounts#Cardinals#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Williams leads Wake Forest over W. Carolina 87-75

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams had a career-high 32 points as Wake Forest defeated Western Carolina 87-75 on Friday night. Daivien Williamson had 24 points for Wake Forest (2-0). Cameron Hildreth added 13 points. Jake LaRavia had six steals. Travion McCray had 21 points and six rebounds for the...
WAKE FOREST, NC
WREG

Win over East Carolina Saturday would make Tigers bowl eligible

MEMPHIS — Coming off their biggest win of the year, doing a number on 23rd ranked SMU, the Tigers set their sights on East Carolina this weekend with a chance to extend one of the better streaks in school history. A win over a much improved Pirates team Saturday will give the U of M […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
bcsnn.com

ECU Basketball Keeps Looking Better as the Pirates Crush West Carolina, 95-79

East Carolina shot lights out in the first half of Sunday's bout with in-state opponent Western Carolina, easily disposing of the Catamounts 95-79 inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates (3-0), who captured their 13th-straight non-conference victory, scored the most points of head coach Joe Dooley's tenure at ECU....
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 for Week 13

College football's Week 13 AP Top 25 rankings will feature major changes inside Sunday's top 10 following a massive result in the Big Ten. Fifth-ranked Ohio State obliterated Michigan State, 56-7, a statement victory heading into a division-deciding showdown with Michigan next week. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw six touchdown passes to move out front in the Heisman Trophy race.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy