Liverpool International Round Up - Jordan Henderson Injury, Shock For Jota's Portugal, Tsimikas, Kelleher

Here is our round up of Sunday's action from the World Cup qualifiers which saw Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas and Caoimhin Kelleher involved with their national teams.

The big news however on Sunday was that Jordan Henderson had been sent home from international duty with England after picking up an injury.

Read More On That Story Here:

Diogo Jota (83 minutes)

Liverpool's 24 year old forward Jota played 83 minutes as Portugal fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Serbia.

The result means Serbia have qualified for the World Cup and Portugal will now be forced to qualify via the play-offs.

Kostas Tsimikas (90 minutes)

Left back Tsimikas played the full match as Greece drew 1-1 at home against Kosovo and once again put in a hugely impressive performance.

Greece finish third in Group B, five points behind second placed Sweden.

Caoimhin Kelleher (unused sub)

Liverpool's 22 year old stopper was again an unused sub as Ireland impressed with a 3-0 victory in Luxembourg

After making his debut in last month's friendly against Qatar, Kelleher has been kept out of the team by the fine form of Gavin Bazunu.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Remaining international fixtures during November

Monday, 15th November

7.45pm Northern Ireland v Italy (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Scotland v Denmark (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm San Marino v England (Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson)

Tuesday, 16th November

1.00pm Egypt v Gabon (Mohamed Salah)

4.00pm Oman v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.45pm Wales v Belgium (Neco Williams, Divock Origi)

7.45pm Netherlands v Norway (Virgil van Dijk)

11.30pm Argentina v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Is Alisson's Cryptic Message On Instagram Aimed At Officials From West Ham Liverpool Match?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook