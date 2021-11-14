ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Living in nature speaks to Nebraska author Valerie Vierk, influences her writing

By RICK BROWN, Yard Light Media
Kearney Hub
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAVENNA — A sense of place figures into the writing of Valerie Vierk, not so much as a strong element of her fiction but more so in the place where she lives. “I can look out my kitchen window where I’m writing and, even though I can’t quite see the river,...

kearneyhub.com

Fremont Tribune

WATCH NOW: Priority candidate for Nebraska Extension dean speaks in Fremont

As the priority candidate for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next dean and director of Nebraska Extension, Charles Stoltenow is excited for the future. “If you look at Nebraska, it’s a wonderful system,” he said in Fremont on Tuesday. “I do think that I have some things to offer, maybe a little different perspective, a little bit of different experience, a commitment to a field-based system.”
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Barnes to speak about Nebraska’s historical markers Dec. 6

CHADRON – Author, historian, and photographer Jeff Barnes will speak at Chadron State College’s Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The rich and diverse history and heritage of Nebraska as told through its often-secluded historical monuments and markers will be Barnes’ subject. A question-and-answer session will immediately follow.
NEBRASKA STATE
Fremont Tribune

Young readers invited to write to favorite authors

Young readers in grades 4-12 are invited to write a personal letter to an author for the Nebraska Letters about Literature (LAL) contest, a state reading and writing promotion program. The letter can be to any author (living or dead) from any genre-fiction or nonfiction, contemporary or classic-explaining how that...
WDTV

Local author shares her writing journey with the community

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local author Tara Wine-Queen held an event at the Louis Bennett Public Library to talk about her journey as a writer. Wine-Queen was the author of Tenderness and Troubling Times and The Baby Losers Club which, were both a collection of short stories inspired by life experiences.
WESTON, WV
Tulsa World

Author writes biography of award-winning best-selling novelist Tony Hillerman

In 1969, Tony Hillerman decided the time had come for him to write “The Great American Novel.”. The Oklahoma native, whose career in journalism had included a stint covering everything from politics to sports as a member of the United Press International bureau in Oklahoma City, had what he thought was the first story for this project: a crusading wire-service reporter uncovers a dark web of corruption and violence in a place that bore more than a passing resemblance to the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kearney Hub

Trev Alberts finds the perfect bride for his son

During his days as the athletic director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Trev Alberts earned an assist that didn’t get much attention … until now. Alberts, who has moved on to the same position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, introduced his son, Chase, to his new bride. Cassie Noble interned in the UNO athletic department.
arcamax.com

Biggest Native American tribes in the U.S. today

It's commonly believed that Native American origins reach far back to late in the Ice Age when the first humans ventured across the Bering Strait and into what is now North America. Over time, they dispersed across the continent and into South America, establishing distinct tribes, territories, and cultures. Some Native American tribes believe humans were always here, and many researchers are confident waves of people arrived at different times and by different means.
Daily Montanan

The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond

Kyle Rittenhouse remains a free … man, if such a term can be used for a teenager. Nonetheless, he was a teenager who traveled across state lines with a weapon of war to defend a used car lot Kenosha, Wisconsin from vandalism. No car on that lot, no matter how luxuriously equipped, was worth the […] The post The Rittenhouse lesson for Montana — and beyond appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
CBS New York

Controversial Teddy Roosevelt Statue Outside Natural History Museum Being Loaned To Presidential Library In North Dakota

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial Teddy Roosevelt statue in front of the Museum of Natural History will soon be on the move. The equestrian statue, commissioned in 1929, is heading to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: The statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt, who also served as New York state governor, stands in front of the Museum of Natural History on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It will be on long-term loan from New York City. The statue has long been criticized as racist in the portrayal of Native American and Black figures. The library opens in 2026 and will include representatives from indigenous tribes and Black communities, who will recontextualize the statue. Removal will begin in the fall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX2Now

This park has the most Native American petroglyphs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – November is National Native American Heritage month and Washington State Park in Washington County has the largest number of Native American petroglyphs that have been discovered in Missouri. That’s according to the park’s website. “Because of the number and exceptional quality of the carvings, these sites were...
MISSOURI STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Local Author Patty LaTaille to Speak at Salida Regional Library

Local author and “animal and nature person” Patty LaTaille will speak on methods of nonviolent communication (NVC) and restorative justice, as well as share stories from her book “Paws 4 Peace: Enhancing Restorative Practices with Therapy Dogs”, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m on November 13 at the Salida Regional Library.
Kearney Hub

2022 Nebraska legislative session eyed as rare moment of opportunity

The approaching 2022 legislative session is emerging as a rare moment of challenge and opportunity for Nebraska, state senators and business leaders told a Lincoln Chamber of Commerce legislative breakfast audience on Tuesday. The combination of a billion dollars in federal pandemic recovery assistance that the state has received for...
NEBRASKA STATE
UPMATTERS

Ishpeming author uses writing to help others learn to love one another

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Mary Goloversic realized at age 50 that she had a talent that could help others through similar struggles she had faced herself. “I went through troubled times,” Goloversic said. “And someone made me aware of lies I was believing. I was pleasing people thinking it was loving one another.”
Herald-Palladium

Nationally known Teddy Roosevelt impersonator performs this weekend

The South Haven Theatre Series stages the final performance of its 2021 season this weekend with a nationally known historian re-creating the role of President Teddy Roosevelt. "An Evening with Teddy Roosevelt" will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 in South Haven High School’s Listiak Auditorium, 600 Elkenburg St.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
smcvt.edu

Inaugural Edmundite scholar shares her work, life influences

In her absorbing and challenging telling of the Black experience in the U.S., Saint Michael’s College’s Inaugural Edmundite Graduate Fellow on Tuesday solidly checked all the academic boxes that such a research-based lecture demands, yet it was the presenter’s warm, direct and honest personal human connections that stole the show.
Kearney Hub

New program aims to enhance child advocacy through rural Nebraska

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Children's Justice Clinic has served Lancaster County's vulnerable child population in the justice system since 2017. Now, thanks to new funding, the program's efforts will expand to work on increasing quality child advocacy in rural communities across Nebraska. The new endeavor, dubbed the Children's Justice Attorney...
Kearney Hub

UNK senior Josh Blaesi found his focus after military service

KEARNEY – If you’re looking for Josh Blaesi, he’s not hard to find. The University of Nebraska at Kearney senior spends most of his time on campus inside two buildings – Bruner Hall of Science and Calvin T. Ryan Library. He’s the 31-year-old with a full beard. Blaesi is a...
KEARNEY, NE

