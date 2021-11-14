ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mosquito Fleet Winery 2018 The Navigator Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington, $85

 6 days ago

Among the Washington’s emerging talents with red Bordeaux varieties is Puget Sound winemaker Brian Peterson. It all starts with his investment in grape contracts, and this blend...

greatnorthwestwine.com

AFAR

6 of the Best Wineries in Washington State

Abeja, in Walla Walla, unfolds on a restored, century-old farmstead with 38 acres of vineyards; there’s also an inn on the property. Trailing only California, Washington is the USA’s second-biggest wine-producing state—and these half-dozen Washington wineries offer some of the finest pours around. Washington’s history of grape growing dates back...
vinepair.com

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

My Favorite Neighbor Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 Review. This is a big wine with a nice salinity and slight pop of black pepper. It has bright red fruit and is wonderfully balanced. It would be great for a big meal with steak at the center.
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2019 Echolands Cabernet Franc

The Walla Walla AVA encompasses both Oregon and Washington wineries, where the days are warm and sunny and the nights are cool. Overall, this climate is a great recipe for grape growing. Cabernet franc is a finicky grape and can show itself quite differently depending on the climate in which it is cultivated, vineyard sites, and of course the growing season at large. Echolands’ Cabernet Franc is from the Blue Mountain Vineyard, which is regarded as one of the premium grape growing sites in the region, so we are excited and ready to try this wine.
Seattle Times

Washington wineries work to weather the challenges of climate change

WAPATO — It has been only a decade since Mike Sauer experimented at his famous Red Willow Vineyard with Marquette, an early-ripening red wine grape developed at the University of Minnesota. Sauer had achieved international acclaim growing classic French varieties such as cabernet sauvignon, which he first planted in 1973,...
winemag.com

Russian River Intinction Sauvignon Blanc

Pilsner beer is a tough style to age in barrels because it can quickly get run over by the wood and other flavors. Here, the pilsner retains both a light cracker malt flavor and a crispness boosted by Sauvignon Blanc grapes. It flicks back and forth between wine-forward and beer-forward. It's a beautiful pour that shows a love of both wine and beer and a deft hand at combining both. John Holl.
danspapers.com

Something to Wine About: Wölffer’s 2018 Caya Cabernet Franc

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. For those looking for a beautiful wine to enjoy by the firepit or the fireplace, the 2018 Caya Cabernet Franc from Wölffer Estate Vineyard fits the bill perfectly. This is an elegant, yet robust, cabernet Franc that will cause even your most ardent cabernet sauvignon fans to take notice. Notes of grilled cherry, coffee, earth and mocha make this medium-bodied wine a decadent treat.
Reverse Wine Snob

Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc - A Classic

A lip-smacking Sauvignon Blanc from one of the originals in Marlborough, the Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc. 98% Sauvignon Blanc and 2% Sauvignon Gris from Marlborough, New Zealand. It has 6 g/L of residual sugar. Sample submitted for review. The Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc has an SRP of $15 and is...
Reverse Wine Snob

Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon - Crowd Pleasing

A smooth and tasty burger wine, the Carmel Road Cabernet Sauvignon. 77% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot and 3% Cabernet Franc from California. The wine spends 8 months in a combination of French and American oak barrels. Sample submitted for review. The wine has an SRP of $18 but is available...
sonomamag.com

Healdsburg Winemaker’s Bottle of Cabernet Sells for Record $1 Million

On Saturday, Nov. 6, Don Steiner placed a bid of $1 million for a six-liter bottle of The Setting Wines 2019 Glass Slipper Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon at a charity auction in New Orleans. He walked home with the bottle (or maybe he rode home in a Rolls-Royce) and thus the highest bid for a single bottle of wine at an auction was entered into the record books.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Bob Bertheau joins German icon Loosen at J. Christopher Wines

NEWBERG, Ore. — Fans of Riesling around the world came to know Bob Bertheau and German icon Ernst Loosen as the remarkable team of “Bert & Erni” as they worked the market to promote Eroica Riesling for the better part of two decades. Their run ended in February when Chateau...
greatnorthwestwine.com

Long Shadows Vintners 2019 Poet’s Leap Riesling, Columbia Valley, $20

Germany’s famed Armin Diel provided the platform for Allen Shoup’s Riesling project, but in recent years Long Shadows lead man Gilles Nicault has taken control. German clones such Neustadt 90, Geisenheim 198 and 239, populate the Rieslings plantings across Sagemoor Farms near the Columbia River north of Pasco, Wash., and The Benches downstream at the base of the Horse Heaven Hills — the sources for Poet’s Leap. While referenced as off-dry, and it checks in at 1.1% residual sugar, the profile is much more of elegance than sweetness. There are hints of white peach, dried apricot, lime and light lychee in the nose, while the flavor profile is a classic example with Granny Smith apple, lime juice and Bosc pear skin in the finish.
greatnorthwestwine.com

Hedges Family Estate 2016 Grand Class Estate Red Wine, Red Mountain, $30

In many ways, each year this melange of winemaker Sarah Goedhart’s family plantings serve as one of Red Mountain’s most important examples in terms of terroir, structure, style and price. It begins by incorporating fruit from five of the family plantings near the upper slopes of Red Mountain – Bel’Villa (33%), Hedges (32%), Jolet (30%), Les Gosses and Magdalena. Merlot led the blend this vintage at 38%, followed by Cabernet Sauvignon (29%), Syrah (12%), smaller amounts of Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petit Verdot and even drops of three Portugese varieties. American oak holds sway over French (64% to 36%), and 26% of the barrels were new with medium-plus toast. The enticing nose of cherry pie with lightly toasted crush includes cinnamon sugar and blood orange. On the palate, it’s filled with Bing cherry and blueberries, framed by gravelly tannins, rewarding acidity and capped by a bite of blackcurrant. Wines from Hedges have long ranked as some of Washington’s longest-lived, and this tier fits deliciously in that company.
winespectator.com

10 Restaurant Wine Lists Celebrating California Cabernet

While many international regions produce Cabernet Sauvignon, California is home to some of the world’s best examples. There are plenty of exceptional restaurants serving these renowned wines locally, but you can also find top-notch collections at any array of destinations across the U.S. Discover 10 diverse Restaurant Award–winning spots where California Cabernets shine, from a historic hotel in a small town to relative newcomers in big cities.
Reverse Wine Snob

Tuatea Sauvignon Blanc - Tasty

[Too-ah-tay-ah] In New Zealand's native Maori language, Tuatea means "crest of the wave". This distinctly Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc offers a pleasant blend of zesty citrus, guava and understated lemongrass. A balanced acidity sets the stage for a persistent, clean finish. Bottled by Winepress Vintners. 13.0% Alcohol. The 2020 Tuatea Sauvignon...
Valley News

The Winery Review – Vindemia Winery

The Mystery Wino For your Mystery Wino, late fall is the best season to explore wine country. If you’re still enduring some form of the COVID blues, turn off the television, unplug yourself from social media, and get thee to a winery. Remember that while water and politics may divide us, wine unites. Viva el vino! Last week, I took you to Callaway, a full-service winery with something for everyone. In this column, we venture a few miles east along Rancho California and Calle Contento Roads to Vindemia Winery. In contrast to the big guys, little Vindemia does only one thing well, it makes really delicious red wine. Happily, that is more than enough. The Background As I often mention, enjoying a w.
The Oregonian

An Oregon winery grows in Brooklyn

Clay Pigeon Winery flies well under the radar from their roost in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood. They are direct-to-consumer only, and they are in no particular hurry to sell their wines. Need an exciting new wine adventure this holiday season? Train your sights on Clay Pigeon Winery. History: Clay Pigeon is...
Robb Report

How to Make an Aviation, One of the Great Pre-Prohibition Gin Cocktails

There are two things a cocktail requires to become a classic—it needs to taste great and it needs to have a great name. Take the Sidecar as an example: Cognac, lemon juice and orange liqueur. The Sidecar is a classic—great name, great drink. Now, if you were to replace the cognac with gin, you would have a cocktail called the White Lady—still a pretty tasty drink, but the name is unfortunate, which is why you’ve probably never heard of it. Sidecars with whiskey don’t taste good enough to have a name, but Sidecar with tequila? Well, we call that a Margarita,...
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
