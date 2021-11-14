Hedges Family Estate 2016 Grand Class Estate Red Wine, Red Mountain, $30

Germany’s famed Armin Diel provided the platform for Allen Shoup’s Riesling project, but in recent years Long Shadows lead man Gilles Nicault has taken control. German clones such Neustadt 90, Geisenheim 198 and 239, populate the Rieslings plantings across Sagemoor Farms near the Columbia River north of Pasco, Wash., and The Benches downstream at the base of the Horse Heaven Hills — the sources for Poet’s Leap. While referenced as off-dry, and it checks in at 1.1% residual sugar, the profile is much more of elegance than sweetness. There are hints of white peach, dried apricot, lime and light lychee in the nose, while the flavor profile is a classic example with Granny Smith apple, lime juice and Bosc pear skin in the finish.
Comments / 0