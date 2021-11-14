Leavelle McCampbell Middle School honors their alumni who made an impact

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School hosted a Legacy Ball honoring alumni and the legacies left with the school.

Guests were welcomed to the Big Red Barn on Friday evening to celebrate their work done in the community and the impact made at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School. There was a presentation created by students, awards presented and the night ended with a silent auction and music.

“It was important to recognize our Legacy Award recipients because these individuals exemplify the current vision of Leavelle McCampbell to live, lead, and leave a legacy which in turn honors our 100 year past,” said Dr. Tiffany Hall, principal of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School.

The Legacy Ball is a part of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School's Journey to Centennial. The rich history of Leavelle McCampbell started with William Gregg, a man ahead of his time. He was was a leader who not only built industry, he built community and knew the importance of serving, along with education, said Hall.

Alumni were honored and given awards during the Legacy Ball. The back story behind each recipient was told and showed the impact they had on the school and community.

Liam Cheeks accepted the award for his father, Don Cheeks, who attended the school from 1959 to 1962. Cheeks worked or owned Southeastern Tool in Couchton for over 40 years. He is currently the CFO and his son has now taken over the business.

Cheeks is the chairman of The Gifting Tree Foundation. Previously he was on the American Red Cross Aiken Board and Columbia board, United Way board, and is involved with Action in Community Through Service. Every year he donates 50 hams and 50 turkeys to the needy at Christmas through ACTS.

The Gifting Tree has awarded several grant requests to the local school.

Carolyn Lake Hardy was also recognized, and her daughter Angelica Hardy accepted the award on her behalf. Hardy was not only the first African American band member of Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, but she was also the first African American to graduate in 1966.

Hardy received her degree from Paine College in elementary education and attended USC for her degree in music. After 20 years in the Air Force, she returned home to Graniteville and gave back to the community through teaching and music.

Melissa Oremus was also one of the many recognized during the legacy ball. Oremus was elected to S.C. House of Representatives in 2019, serving District 84.

“It was an honor, I think there’s so many people that were just as deserving being a part of the first legacy award was pretty awesome,” Oremus said.

Oremus is on the House's education committee and serves on the early childhood subcommittee. She is also a member of the Aiken Republican Club, Midland Valley Lions Club and has sat on numerous boards and improvement councils. She also attended Byrd Elementary, Leavelle McCampbell Middle School and Midland Valley High School.

The Legacy Ball is one of the many events Leavelle McCampbell Middle School is hosting in celebration of their 100-year anniversary. The next event is the Uni “tea” Luncheon on Feb. 12.

“We are excited to highlight our 100th year with five main events to hopefully provide a personal connection to the school for everyone in our community,” Hall said.