If watching the Raiders compete at the sparkly, new Allegiant stadium isn't enough to make you want to book a plane ticket to Sin City, then maybe the latest news from the Jonas family will be. According to People, the Jonases are preparing to open Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand early next year. The Las Vegas restaurant will be the second restaurant locale after the family opened their first location in 2016 in Belmont, North Carolina (via FSR Magazine).

5 DAYS AGO